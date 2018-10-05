05/10/2018 01:06:08

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
04 Oct - 
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Laws..
28 Sep - 
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor C..
26 Sep - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Inves..

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) securities from June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 3, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding TG’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and (2) as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (3) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal; and (4) as a result, the company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and that, given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

On September 25, 2018, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing “that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial met to review ongoing data from the study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of Overall Response Rate (ORR) could not be conducted at this time as the data were not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis.”

On this news, shares of TG Therapeutics fell more than 44%, closing at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

If you purchased TG Therapeutics securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the TG Therapeutics lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/tgtx/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:06 TGTX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Oct TGTX
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TGTX
28 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26 Sep TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of TG Therapeutics, Inc.
26 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at the Upcoming 34th Congress of ECTRIMS
25 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Update Regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 Trial
15 Aug TGTX
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, TG Therapeutics, JELD-WEN Holding, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Bryn Mawr Bank, and Surmodics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Completion of Target Enrollment in the ULTIMATE Phase 3 Trials in Multiple Sclerosis
06 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Sumo Logic Brings Cloud-Native Machine Data Analytics to Japan

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 5.330 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:41
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
00:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, KMG Chemicals, and K2M Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:03
NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year
00:00
Bank of Commerce Holdings to Acquire Merchants Holding Company
00:00
Elastic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
00:00
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
04 Oct
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of WSI Industries, Engility, and Invuity Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 02:00:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-05 03:00:29 - 2018-10-05 02:00:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY