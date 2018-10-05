Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) securities from June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 3, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding TG’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and (2) as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (3) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal; and (4) as a result, the company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and that, given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

On September 25, 2018, TG Therapeutics issued a press release announcing “that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 trial met to review ongoing data from the study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of Overall Response Rate (ORR) could not be conducted at this time as the data were not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis.”

On this news, shares of TG Therapeutics fell more than 44%, closing at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

If you purchased TG Therapeutics securities during the Class Period or continue to hold shares purchased before the Class Period, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the TG Therapeutics lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/tgtx/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com .

