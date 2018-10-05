Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages SMCI Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Other OTC: SMCI). Our investigation concerns whether Super Micro has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 4, 2018, Bloomberg published an article entitled “The Big Hack: How China Used a Tiny Chip to Infiltrate U.S. Companies.” The article reported how “chips had been inserted during the manufacturing process, two officials say, by operatives from a unit of the People’s Liberation Army. In [Super Micro], China’s spies appear to have found a perfect conduit for what U.S. officials now describe as the most significant supply chain attack known to have been carried out against American companies.”

On this news, shares of Super Micro fell over 50%, closing at $12.60 on October 4, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Super Micro shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Super Micro please go to https://www.bespc.com/smci/ . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com .

