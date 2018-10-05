05/10/2018 02:30:00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018

Related content
26 Sep - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly C..
17 Sep - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Appoints Eleanor Tho..
04 Sep - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in th..

Aurora, IL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), the world’s leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018.

Earnings release and slide presentation:  Wednesday, October 24, after market close

Conference call:  Thursday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information:  United States: (844) 825-4410

                                   International: (973) 638-3236

                                   Conference code:  6151899

Webcast and presentation:  The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations at 630-499-2600.

Colleen Mumford

Director of Investor Relations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:30 CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018
26 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
17 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Appoints Eleanor Thorp as Vice President, Human Resources
04 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference
31 Aug CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
16 Aug FANG
MERGER ALERT – KMG and EGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies
15 Aug CCMP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of KMG Chemicals, Inc. to Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
15 Aug CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Acquire KMG Chemicals
26 Jul CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018
06 Jul CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on July 25, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Sep - Director retirement and changes to director responsibilities
31 Aug - Statement re: Completion of Acquisition
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
4
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
5
Epsilon Embraces Juniper Networks’ Metro Fabric Solutions for 100GbE Global Network Expansion in the IoT Era

Related stock quotes

Cabot Microelectronics C.. 102.07 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:54
Profit Recovery Partners, LLC Names Missy Etling Director of Document Management Practice Group
02:30
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018
01:41
ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
00:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Dun & Bradstreet, KMG Chemicals, and K2M Group on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:17
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of FCB Financial, SUPERVALU, and Blue Hills on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
00:03
NW Natural Holdings Increases Dividend for 63rd Consecutive Year
00:00
Bank of Commerce Holdings to Acquire Merchants Holding Company
00:00
Elastic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 03:34:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-05 04:34:04 - 2018-10-05 03:34:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY