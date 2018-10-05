Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018

Aurora, IL, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), the world’s leading supplier of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced timing of its earnings release and conference call information for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018.

Earnings release and slide presentation: Wednesday, October 24, after market close

Conference call: Thursday, October 25, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in information: United States: (844) 825-4410

International: (973) 638-3236

Conference code: 6151899

Webcast and presentation: The earnings press release and slide presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, ir.cabotcmp.com .

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of CMP polishing slurries and second largest CMP pads supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers. The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges. The company has approximately 1,150 employees on a global basis. For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations at 630-499-2600.

