CannabisNewsWire Announces IP and Intangible Assets, Particularly in Pharma Sector, Increasingly Dominate Global Business Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTC: LXRP), a client of CNW focused on licensing disruptive patented delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules.

To view the full publication, titled “Intangible Assets Power Growth, Acquisitions in the Pharmaceuticals Sector,” visit: https://cnw.fm/z0TDt

Patents are a big part of business for companies such as Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (CSE: LXX) (OTCQX: LXRP), for whom developing and protecting new technology is fundamental to success. Whether it’s underlying technology such as DehydraTECH, the company’s system for increasing the body’s absorption of chemical compounds, or specific products derived from DehydraTECH, such as TurboCBD, Lexaria’s success is founded on its distinctive IP.

In Lexaria’s field of pharmaceuticals, patents are crucial, representing both the outcome of years of R&D and also potential market share and control in the emerging global cannabis business. Lexaria is attempting to own enough IP in the global cannabis industry that patent royalty revenues begin to flow worldwide.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. licenses disruptive patented delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH (Trademarked) delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.LexariaBioscience.com

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

