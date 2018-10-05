College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving Opens Franchise in Newport News

The Newport News Area Will Provide Opportunities for Both Moving and Junk Removal Operations to Quickly Build a Solid Customer Base

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Newport News. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Norbryant Perkins will lead the H.U.N.K.S. team. (H.U.N.K.S. stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.)

“My wife, Kandice, and I decided to pursue our lifelong dream of becoming business owners,” said Perkins.

The Newport News College Hunks franchise is located at 2100 Aluminum Avenue, Suite 103, Hampton, VA 23661 and will serve customers throughout the Hampton Roads area as well as surrounding areas. The franchise opened for business on September 24th.

Prior to owning the franchise, both Norbryant and Kandice held military careers. Norbryant entered the Air Force in 1998 and retired as a Master Sargent. Kandice entered the Air Force in 2001 and pursued her dream of becoming a Registered Nurse.

The Perkins family heard of the College H.U.N.K.S. franchise opportunity through their Air Force friends John and Saudah Brown, who own the College H.U.N.K.S. in Hilton Head, SC.

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Perkins the rights to the franchise in Newport News.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Norbryant and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving in Newport News is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (757) 255-5156 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/va/newport-news/

To learn about owning a College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

For additional information, please contact Dana Hansen at Dana.Hansen@chhj.com or 813-867-6468