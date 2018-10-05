CORRECTION: Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 198/18

1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
DMG Blockchain to Develop Blockchain Solutions for Global Supply Chain Management
Innovative Biological Tracking Software to Optimize Animal Disease Research at Kruger National Park
Positive phase III results for baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from influenza to be presented at IDWeek 2018
FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
Paratek Announces FDA Approval of NUZYRA™ (Omadacycline)
ADMA Biologics Resubmits Biologics License Application for RI-002
Melinta Therapeutics and Menarini Group Enter Commercial Agreement for Vabomere™ (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin) and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection in 68 Countries
