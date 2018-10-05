05/10/2018 13:37:32

Correction of exchange notice 362/18: Reverse split and change of ISIN for certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (363/18)

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:10 in below 3 certificates. The certificates will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from October 10, 2018.

 Correction refers to “current ISIN”, marked in bold letters below.

 

Short name:

BEAR EL X4 H

Current ISIN

SE0011231141

Last day of trading with current ISIN code

October 9, 2018

New ISIN

SE0011762624

First day of trading with new ISIN code:

October 10, 2018

Terms:

Reversed split 1:10

 

 

Short name:

BEAR EL X2 H

Current ISIN

SE0003172840

Last day of trading with current ISIN code:

October 9, 2018

New ISIN

SE0011762640

First day of trading with new ISIN code:

October 10, 2018

Terms:

Reversed split 1:10

 

 

Short name

BULL KAFFE X2 H

Current ISIN:

SE0003521913

Last day of trading with current ISIN code:

October 9, 2018

New ISIN

SE0011762657

First day of trading with new ISIN code:

October 10, 2018

Terms:

Reversed split 1:10

Unchanged order book ID:

 

 

 

For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
04 Oct
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11
03 Oct
FING-B
For det første er det ulovligt i EU, at lave en database med biometriske data. Desuden vil det være ..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
4
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
5
DMG Blockchain to Develop Blockchain Solutions for Global Supply Chain Management

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:14
BOK Financial Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
14:10
Eidos Therapeutics to Present Phase 2 Data for AG10 in TTR Amyloidosis Cardiomyopathy at the AHA 2018 Scientific Sessions in a Late-Breaking Featured Science Oral Presentation
14:07
Lystek Thermal Hydrolysis Process Commissioned in the City of St. Cloud, MN, as a Key Component in its Nutrient Recovery/Reuse Project
13:53
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Access National Corporation to Union Bankshares Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
13:49
Result of Meeting
13:46
Result of Meeting and of 2018 Realisation Opportunity
13:45
VPR Brands Showcasing its GOLDLINE Hemp Brand at NACS Expo in Las Vegas
13:37
Correction of exchange notice 362/18: Reverse split and change of ISIN for certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (363/18)
13:33
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 14:30:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-05 15:30:49 - 2018-10-05 14:30:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY