Correction of exchange notice 362/18: Reverse split and change of ISIN for certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (363/18)

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:10 in below 3 certificates. The certificates will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from October 10, 2018.

Correction refers to “current ISIN”, marked in bold letters below.

Short name: BEAR EL X4 H Current ISIN SE0011231141 Last day of trading with current ISIN code October 9, 2018 New ISIN SE0011762624 First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 10, 2018 Terms: Reversed split 1:10 Short name: BEAR EL X2 H Current ISIN SE0003172840 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 9, 2018 New ISIN SE0011762640 First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 10, 2018 Terms: Reversed split 1:10 Short name BULL KAFFE X2 H Current ISIN: SE0003521913 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: October 9, 2018 New ISIN SE0011762657 First day of trading with new ISIN code: October 10, 2018 Terms: Reversed split 1:10 Unchanged order book ID:

For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.