Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Newfield Exploration, Spirit Aerosystems, OSI, News Corporation, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Medtronic — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX), Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE), and Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Newfield Exploration Company (NYSE:NFX), Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR), OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA), Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE), and Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed October 3rd, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

NEWFIELD EXPLORATION COMPANY (NFX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Newfield Exploration's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $679.00MM vs $402.00MM (up 68.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.49 (up 22.45%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Newfield Exploration reported revenue of $1,767.00MM vs $1,472.00MM (up 20.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs -$6.36. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.16 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. (SPR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spirit Aerosystems' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Spirit Aerosystems reported revenue of $1,836.90MM vs $1,826.10MM (up 0.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.32 vs -$0.48. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Spirit Aerosystems reported revenue of $6,983.00MM vs $6,792.90MM (up 2.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.04 vs $3.72 (down 18.28%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 7th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.19 and is expected to report on February 1st, 2019.

OSI SYSTEMS, INC. (OSIS) REPORT OVERVIEW

OSI's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, OSI reported revenue of $287.33MM vs $252.40MM (up 13.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.22 vs $0.09 (up 144.44%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, OSI reported revenue of $1,089.29MM vs $960.95MM (up 13.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.57 vs $1.12. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.79. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.13 and is expected to report on August 22nd, 2019.

NEWS CORPORATION (NWSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

News Corporation's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, News Corporation reported revenue of $2,693.00MM vs $2,080.00MM (up 29.47%) and basic earnings per share -$0.64 vs -$0.73. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, News Corporation reported revenue of $9,024.00MM vs $8,139.00MM (up 10.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.60 vs -$1.27. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.49 and is expected to report on August 8th, 2019.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC (CCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Coca-Cola European Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Coca-Cola European Partners reported revenue of $12,503.38MM vs $10,106.73MM (up 23.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.61 vs $1.60 (up 0.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.79 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2019.

MEDTRONIC PLC (MDT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Medtronic's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Medtronic reported revenue of $7,384.00MM vs $7,390.00MM (down 0.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.75 (up 5.33%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, Medtronic reported revenue of $29,953.00MM vs $29,710.00MM (up 0.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.29 vs $2.92 (down 21.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 20th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.56 and is expected to report on May 23rd, 2019.

