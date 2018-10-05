Digital Asset Monetary Network Engages Firm to Showcase Crowdfunding Portals and Issuers

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. or “DigitalAMN” ( OTCMKTS: DATI ), a specialized tech accelerator leveraging the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, has engaged MoneyTV to provide an online media outlet for TruCrowd, Inc. , its sector focused crowdfunding portals – Fundanna (Cannabis) and CryptoLaunch (Security Token), along with the startups and development stage companies (“Issuers”) raising money on those related Reg. CF equity crowdfunding portals.

“It is important that private startups and development stage companies have some sort of media platform to present their company’s products and services to both the general and investing public,” said Ajene Watson, CEO of Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. “While these companies are not yet ready to be picked-up by major media outlets, fortunately, several independent online media services have emerged from the microcap market out of the necessity to ‘cover’ smaller public companies. Microcap investors often look to these outlets for some semblance of objective information from those CEOs and corporate managers trying to get the word out.”

“For DigitalAMN , we’re not interested in marketing DATI. We’re intent in making sure that both our client-companies and portfolio-companies have an online media platform to provide people with insight to their business model, operations, products and services.”

Management believes that TruCrowd, Inc. (owner and operator of Top 10 ranked portal, truCrowd.com , as well as its cannabis vertical Fundanna and security token vertical CryptoLaunch) and the Issuers listed on those crowdfunding portals, can benefit from having a presence through one of these online media outlets. Management trusts MoneyTV is an outlet with a solid following that will serve well as a launching pad for those private Issuers leveraging Reg. CF equity crowdfunding platforms, to market their businesses to possible consumers and investors.

Watson concluded, “I took the initial two interviews with MoneyTV to set the stage for those startups and development stage companies leveraging equity crowdfunding with TruCrowd, Inc. and any of its verticals, to provide information on both their company and offering. I am hopeful, this will encourage the public to visit these crowdfunding portals to see the many opportunities being listed each month – that the everyday person, can now finally get involved in, early.”

ABOUT Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. ( OTCMKTS: DATI ) is the first company to utilize the Public Accelerator-Incubator (PAI) model, with the intent to follow the global success of accelerators and incubators around the world, adding niche opportunities to both the microcap and startup communities. As a PAI, Digital Asset Monetary Network will develop and acquire innovations that solve problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications.

ABOUT truCrowd, Inc. (owner and operator of truCrowd.com and CryptLaunch)

Located in the heart of the financial district of downtown Chicago, truCrowd is a FINRA member equity crowdfunding portal operating under Regulation Crowdfunding (Title III of JOBS ACT); connecting startups and emerging businesses with non-accredited and accredited investors. Built on the belief that not all businesses and investors are alike, we pride ourselves on delivering a personalized and professional funding experience through industry-leading technology.

Forward Looking Statements Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.

