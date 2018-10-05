05/10/2018 00:00:00

Elastic Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastic B.V. (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. In addition, Elastic has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,050,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on October 10, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. On this date, Elastic will change its corporate form into a Dutch public limited company (naamloze vennootschap, or N.V.).

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as book-running managers for the offering. BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and Jefferies LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Canaccord Genuity LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847; or from RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, or by telephone at (877) 822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic B.V. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Info

Anthony Luscri

Elastic

ir@elastic.co

(650) 695-1055

Deborah Wiltshire

Elastic

press@elastic.co

elastic-logo-H-full color (2)_resized.jpg

