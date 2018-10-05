05/10/2018 17:00:00

EMC Insurance Group Inc. Announces 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Call and Access Information

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMC Insurance Group Inc. (Nasdaq:EMCI) (the “Company”), today announced that 2018 third quarter earnings results will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. An earnings call will be held at noon Eastern time on that date to provide securities analysts, stockholders and other interested parties the opportunity to hear management discuss the Company’s 2018 third quarter earnings results, as well as its expectations for the remainder of the year.

Teleconference:

Dial-in information for the call is toll-free 1-844-850-0550 (International: 1-412-317-5180).

Webcast:

The teleconference is being webcast and can be accessed live and for replay on the Company’s investor relations page at investors.emcins.com. The archived audio webcast will be available for replay for approximately 90 days following the earnings call.

Transcript:

A transcript of the teleconference will be available on the Company’s website soon after the completion of the teleconference.

About EMCI

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a publicly held insurance holding company with operations in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, which was formed in 1974 and became publicly held in 1982. The Company’s common stock trades on the Global Select Market tier of the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol EMCI. Additional information regarding the Company may be found at investors.emcins.com. EMCI’s parent company is Employers Mutual Casualty Company (Employers Mutual). EMCI and Employers Mutual, together with their subsidiary and affiliated companies, conduct operations under the trade name EMC Insurance Companies.

Contacts

Investors:

Steve Walsh, 515-345-2515

steve.t.walsh@emcins.com

Media:

Lisa Hamilton, 515-345-7589

lisa.l.hamilton@emcins.com

EMC Insurance Group Inc.

