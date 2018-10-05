Everviolet Launches New Lingerie and Loungewear Collection Designed For Women Recovering From Breast Cancer.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everviolet, a collection of lingerie and loungewear designed to nurture changes in a woman’s body following treatment for breast cancer, is launching to the public on October 5th in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The collection delivers on a trifecta of fit, beauty, and comfort to this underserved and growing consumer.

Everviolet was founded by Keira Kotler, a marketing professional and fine artist who was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 40. Following a double mastectomy and reconstruction, she found the lack of attractive and well-fitting garments to be a barrier to psychological and emotional healing. “Out of all the challenges I had to face on my breast cancer journey, getting dressed was, and still is, one of the most difficult. Everviolet is my mission to support other women and help them renew their sense of self and femininity following surgery and treatment,” said Kotler.

“We design for the women reclaiming their femininity. For the fighters discovering their strength, and for the patients on the journey of healing. For the nurturers devoting themselves to wellness, and for the individuals seeking beauty in times of change.”

Everviolet’s inaugural collection consists of bras, bralettes, panties, and loungewear for all phases of healing – post operative, recovery, and beyond. A brand defined by holistic wellness, the garments incorporate natural, sustainable fabrics and are packaged in reusable, recycled materials. They are available for sale on everviolet.com. A portion of sales will be donated to innovative research and prevention organizations.

Catch Everviolet at these events in the San Francisco Bay area soon:

• Fashion Show at CPMC, San Francisco, October 17

• Pop Up Shop at Modern Citizen, San Francisco, October 24

• American Cancer Society/Avon Walk Sponsorship, Berkeley, CA, October 27

Everviolet is an intimate apparel and loungewear collection designed to address the changes in a woman’s body following treatment for breast cancer. The collection allows women in various stages of recovery from breast cancer to find lingerie that fits their changing bodies. Everviolet is based in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, please visit https://everviolet.com.

Attachments

Natalie Micale

Everviolet

832-541-0049

natalie@oh-hello.co

