EXEL INDUSTRIES :shares and voting rights 30.09.2018

EXEL Industries

A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:

54, rue Marcel Paul 51206 Epernay Cedex

- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356

Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights Sept, 30, 2018 6 787 900 Total gross voting rights : 11 969 731 Total net* voting rights : 11 968 230

* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).

EI: Shares & voting rights

