05/10/2018 09:20:04

EXEL INDUSTRIES :shares and voting rights 30.09.2018

Related content
19 Jul - 
EXEL INDUSTRIES :Third quarter 2017-2018 revenue Slight..
19 Jul - 
EXEL INDUSTRIES :Third quarter 2017-2018 revenue Slight..
31 May - 
EXEL INDUSTRIES :2017-2018 first-half results : first-..

EXEL Industries

A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office:

54, rue Marcel Paul 51206 Epernay Cedex

- France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356

Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital

Date

Total number of shares comprising the share capital

Total number of voting rights

Sept, 30, 2018 6 787 900 Total gross voting rights : 11 969 731
Total net* voting rights : 11 968 230

* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).

EI: Shares & voting rights

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES via Globenewswire

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:20 E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES :shares and voting rights 30.09.2018
19 Jul E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES :Third quarter 2017-2018 revenue Slight growth over the quarter at constant exchange rates
19 Jul E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES :Third quarter 2017-2018 revenue Slight growth over the quarter at constant exchange rates
31 May E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES :2017-2018 first-half results : first-half results less positive than last year's
31 May E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES :2017-2018 first-half results : first-half results less positive than last year's
19 Apr E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES : Second-quarter sales 2017-2018 A weak quarter in an unfavorable currency context
19 Apr E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES : Second-quarter sales 2017-2018 A weak quarter in an unfavorable currency context
13 Feb E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES : a New Independent Director, and a Director Representing the Employees Join the Board of Directors
23 Jan E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES : First-quarter sales 2017-2018 A quarter of slight growth
23 Jan E:EXE
EXEL INDUSTRIES : First-quarter sales 2017-2018 A quarter of slight growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
2
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
3
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
4
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
5
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar

Related stock quotes

Exel Industries 96.60 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:20
EXEL INDUSTRIES :shares and voting rights 30.09.2018
09:18
Global Electric Vehicle Market to witness a CAGR of 23.9% during 2018-2024
09:12
Technical disturbances in Nasdaq Nordic Market - update
09:00
Constellium’s new Alplan™ Beyond Precision product line to support increased demand for high performance aluminium plates
08:49
Net Asset Value(s)
08:47
Net Asset Value(s)
08:41
Technical disturbances in Nasdaq Nordic Market - update
08:40
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's Business Review 1 September-30 September 2018: Record monthly net sales, 37% growth for the quarter
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 09:44:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-05 10:44:19 - 2018-10-05 09:44:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY