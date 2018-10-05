General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

Related content Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport.. GE: Dividend Declaration Related debate @TC, det er det samme som med Mærsk, fortidens storhed .. @DjengisCash Hvis du ikke tror paa virksomheden fremadr.. Den var super. Skød 1200 af i åbningen i 13.00. Holdr d..

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM . It is also available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports .

CONTACT: GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620