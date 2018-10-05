05/10/2018 07:00:00

General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 4, 2018, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.  It is also available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports.

CONTACT:      GE

Jennifer Erickson

+001 646 682 5620

jennifer.erickson@ge.com

 

General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

