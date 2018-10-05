05/10/2018 07:47:23

Global Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global self-stabilizing vehicles market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018 to 2024. Demand for better stability in autonomous and non-autonomous two wheelers is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, Increasing demand for this technology due to growing incidences of accidents is likely to give impetus to the market from 2018-2024.

Self-stabilizing vehicles employ the use of a balance system linked to a steering & propulsion system. This system effectively controls the lean angle of a two wheeler to prevent it from falling over. Moreover, these vehicles can also be fully-enclosed in order to protect the rider. Self-stabilizing technology & features are also being incorporated in electric vehicles by major companies.

Control Moment Gyroscope (CMG) Technology: High potential market for self-stabilizing market

Control moment gyroscope technology segment is expected to generate the highest revenue over the forecast period. Self-stabilizing bikes use advanced gyro technology to control the tilt angle of a two wheeler, the growth of self-stabilizing technology in bikes is likely to augment the market share of control moment gyroscope (CMG) during 2018-2024. However, major companies may develop or opt for a proprietary technology alternative to gyroscope technology.

Self-stabilizing vehicles market - Regional insight

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. This can be attributed to an existing market for segways, and self-balancing bicycles in this region. Moreover, the launch of self-stabilizing motorbikes in this region is expected to further augment the growth of the market during 2018 to 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to huge automotive industry in the region.

Browse full research report with TOC on “Global Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market Outlook, Trend and Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Insights, Actionable Segmentation & Forecast 2024” at:

https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/global-self-stabilizing-vehicles-market-report/

To purchase report:

sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

Key findings from the report:

  • The global self-stabilizing vehicles market is likely to experience a CAGR of 6.7% from 2018-2024

  • The motorbike segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • The control moment gyroscope (CMG) segment accounted for the largest share of the revenue of the global self-stabilizing vehicle market in 2017

  • North America held the largest share of the industry in 2017, and is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period

  • Some of the key companies operating in the market include Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Lit Motors; BMW AG; San Diego Tech Company Gyrobike; Segway; LittleBig Bikes; Strider Sports International, Inc.; Lingyun Intelligent Technology Co Ltd.; Toyota Motor Corporation; and Airwheel Technology Holding Co., Ltd., among others

The report segments self-stabilizing vehicles market on the basis of technology, vehicle type, propulsion, body in white(BIW), and region.

Global Self-Stabilizing Market, By Technology

  • Control Moment Gyroscope (CMG)

  • Mass Balancing

  • Steering Control

  • Reaction Wheel

Global Self-Stabilizing Market, By Vehicle Type

  • Motorbike

  • Bicycle

  • Scooters

    • Global Self-Stabilizing Market, By Propulsion

    • Electric

    • Non-Electric

    Global Self-Stabilizing Market, By Body in White (BIW)

    • Fully-enclosed

    • Standard

    Global Self-Stabilizing Market, By Region   

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

    • Central and South America

    About Energias Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

    -

    Energias Market Research launched with the objective to provide in-depth market analysis, business research solutions, and consultation that is tailored to our client’s specific needs based on our impeccable research methodology.

    With a wide range of expertise from various industrial sectors and more than 50 industries that include energy, chemical and materials, information communication technology, semiconductor industries, healthcare and daily consumer goods, etc. We strive to provide our clients with a one-stop solution for all research and consulting needs.

    Our comprehensive industry-specific knowledge enables us in creating high quality global research outputs. This wide-range capability differentiates us from our competitors.

    Contact:

    Mr.

    Alan Andrews

    Business Development Manager

    For any queries email us:

    info@energiasmarketresearch.com

    To purchase report:

    sales@energiasmarketresearch.com

    Call us: +1-716-239-4915

    Visit:

    https://www.energiasmarketresearch.com/

    energias.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    03 Oct
    VWS
    Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
    24
    02 Oct
    VELO
      Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
    20
    01 Oct
    VWS
    Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
    17
    29 Sep
    E:UG
    Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
    16
    04 Oct
    DANSKE
    Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
    13
    01 Oct
    PNDORA
    Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
    13
    30 Sep
    VELO
    Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
    13
    29 Sep
    VWS
    News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
    13
    04 Oct
    OMXC25
    Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
    11
    03 Oct
    FING-B
    For det første er det ulovligt i EU, at lave en database med biometriske data. Desuden vil det være ..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
    2
    FIT Biotech Oy: FIT Biotech files a patent application for using its GTU-based technology against the Chikungunya virus
    3
    VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
    4
    DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
    5
    MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    07:48
    Bufab Group: Bufab acquires Rudhäll Industri AB
    07:47
    Global Self-Stabilizing Vehicles Market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2024
    07:45
    SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives orders of 1 MSEK
    07:33
    A Group of Retail Assets Sweden AB receives observation status (360/18)
    07:30
    Stillfront Group AB: MAU grew by 15% YoY
    07:05
    Autonomous Vehicles Market: Restructuring the urban transport network in the near future, to witness a CAGR of 62.86% during 2018-2024
    07:00
    Aker Solutions Wins Subsea Order for Libra's Mero Field Offshore Brazil
    07:00
    Terveystalo Plc: The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority applies for an extension for investigating the transaction between Terveystalo and Attendo
    07:00
    General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-k

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    05 October 2018 08:16:33
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-05 09:16:33 - 2018-10-05 08:16:33 - 1000 - Website: OKAY