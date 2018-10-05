05/10/2018 10:30:00

Himax Pre-Announces Key Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS All Outperform Guidance

Related content
10 Sep - 
Himax Technologies Rebukes Motley Fool Article
10 Sep - 
Himax Technologies, Inc. Advances Investor Relations Pr..
05 Sep - 
Himax Teams up with MediaTek and Megvii to Offer Indust..

TAINAN, Taiwan, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today pre-announced preliminary unaudited key financial results for the three months ended September 30th, 2018. The third quarter results exceeded its revenues, gross margin and EPS guidance issued by the Company on August 9, 2018. 

  • Revenues were $188.4 million, an increase of 3.9% sequentially versus guidance of around flat from the last quarter. The revenue increase in the quarter was attributed to greater-than-expected production output of the new foundries for large display driver ICs and TDDI chips which the Company introduced to address the industry’s foundry capacity shortage issue. As anticipated, the Company’s WLO shipment volume to its anchor customer also increased significantly against that of Q2 2018.

  • Gross Margin was 23.4% versus guidance of around 22.5%. A more favorable product mix and stronger-than-expected engineering fees from project engagements with both existing and new customers enhanced the Company's gross margin.

  • IFRS earnings per diluted ADS were 0.5 cents, higher than the Company’s guidance of around -1.0 cents.

  • Non-IFRS earnings per diluted ADS were 2.6 cents, higher than the Company’s guidance of around 1.5 cents.

The company reiterates its belief that its businesses will be out of the trough starting from the fourth quarter. It will provide the full financial report at the next conference call with investors and analysts in November. The exact date will be announced soon.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and heads-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan, Israel and the US. Himax has 2,997 patents granted and 442 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30th, 2018. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

https://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially include, but not limited to, general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortages in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Jackie Chang, CFO

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22300

Or

US Tel: +1-949-585-9838 Ext.252

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: jackie_chang@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Ophelia Lin, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999 Ext.22202

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: ophelia_lin@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Sky Wang

, Investor Relations

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +1-630-362-9753

Fax: +1-312-445-3643

Email: sky_wang@himax.com.tw  

www.himax.com.tw

Investor Relations - US Representative

John Mattio, President

Lamnia International

Tel: +1-203-885-1058

Email: jmattio@lamniaintl.com

www.lamniaintl.com  

Himax Technologies, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

10:30 HIMX
Himax Pre-Announces Key Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS All Outperform Guidance
10 Sep HIMX
Himax Technologies Rebukes Motley Fool Article
10 Sep HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. Advances Investor Relations Program
05 Sep HIMX
Himax Teams up with MediaTek and Megvii to Offer Industry’s First Active Stereo Camera 3D Sensing Reference Design for Android Smartphone
23 Aug HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Lake Street 2018 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference on September 13th, 2018
22 Aug HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Credit Suisse 19th Annual Asian Technology Conference on September 6th – 7th, 2018
21 Aug HIMX
New Research Coverage Highlights pdvWireless, Fortuna Silver Mines, Nordic American Tankers, Amarin, Himax Technologies, and Retrophin — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
20 Aug HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Corporate Day on September 3rd – 5th, 2018
16 Aug HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. to Attend Jefferies Semiconductor, Hardware and Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 28th – 29th, 2018
09 Aug HIMX
Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Third Quarter 2018 Guidance

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
2
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
3
DPW Holdings’ Super Crypto Mining Enters $2.5 Million Line of Credit
4
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
5
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar

Related stock quotes

Himax Technologies, Inc... 6.410 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:58
Net Asset Value(s)
10:54
Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities
10:53
Belships ASA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting - approval of merger plan and share capital increase
10:50
Listing of bond loans issued by Vasakronan AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (587/18)
10:40
Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market to witness a CAGR of 35.48% during 2018-2024
10:30
Himax Pre-Announces Key Financial Results for Third Quarter 2018 Revenue, Gross Margin and EPS All Outperform Guidance
10:12
Transaction in Own Shares
10:00
Digital Asset Monetary Network Engages Firm to Showcase Crowdfunding Portals and Issuers
09:40
Technical disturbances in Nasdaq Nordic Market - resolved

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 11:16:18
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181004.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-10-05 12:16:18 - 2018-10-05 11:16:18 - 1000 - Website: OKAY