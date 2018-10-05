05/10/2018 19:03:54

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Brand Opens Signature Collection Reserve Building in Cape Canaveral

Orlando, FL, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations® is excited to announce the opening of its new five-story, 42-villa Signature Collection Reserve building and pool at its Holiday Inn Club Vacations Cape Canaveral Beach Resort. Cape Canaveral, Florida is a historic destination for fans of space exploration. It’s also an incredible ocean and nature getaway with miles of beautiful beaches. Owners and guests can explore the area while staying in luxurious accommodations perfectly located next to popular Jetty Park and Port Canaveral, with direct access to the beach.

“We are thrilled to open this major expansion to our popular Cape Canaveral Beach Resort,” said Tom Nelson, President and CEO of Orange Lake Resorts. “These new villas are unique to Holiday Inn Club Vacations and provide our owners and guests with amenities and modern design features found only in high-end luxury homes.”

The Signature Collection Reserve experience from Holiday Inn Club Vacations features spacious luxury villas meticulously designed to deliver a superior vacation in an upscale environment. They are highlighted with deluxe furnishings, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an espresso machine, a home theater and gaming system, premium linens and bathrobes and more. Additional touches include VIP check-in and priority seating at onsite restaurants.   

Located next to the Signature Collection Reserve building in Cape Canaveral is a new pool with in-water seating, a waterfall and an ample deck for those looking to catch a few rays. Guests can also find shade under the many umbrellas or relax in the heated in-ground hot tub. All Cape Canaveral Beach Resort owners and guests are welcome to use the new pool and facilities.

With the addition of the Signature Collection Reserve building and pool, Cape Canaveral Beach Resort has grown to 193 total villas and now sports three pools, including a lazy river pool with a waterslide and a children’s splash pad.

About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 26 resorts and 7,400 villas in the U.S., with more than 340,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees. 

Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations flagship property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. The timeshare brand includes 26 resorts across 13 states. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit holidayinnclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.

