Homebuyer Purchases Tristania’s Residence 3 for Spacious Design, Unbeatable Location

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Pacific Homes’ Tristania in Irvine’s Cypress Village features modern townhome designs with private rear yards that appeal to a range of today’s homebuyers. Karen Koch is a new Tristania homeowner who decided on new-home construction in Irvine after looking at options in Tustin, Rancho Mission Viejo and other areas. Her online research revealed California Pacific Homes’ reputation for “quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction” was unmatched, and quickly fell in love with the attached home collection.

She purchased Residence 3, “the second most spacious design at Tristania,” she notes. The beautiful, two-story floorplan spans approximately 1,884 square feet with “large rooms” and “lots of windows” for her cat “Spunky” to enjoy, as well as three bedrooms, including a luxurious master bedroom; a tech area for her desktop computer; a well-sized yard with a trellis included; and a two-car attached garage. In addition to impressive standard features, including a spacious Great Room for entertaining; a chef-inspired kitchen with oversized island and Bosch® stainless steel appliances; plus plenty of built-in cabinets for storage, a number of customization options are available to personalize homes. Karen opted for upgraded flooring, roll-out shelves, brushed nickel lever hardware, additional LED lights with dimmers and a number of other choices.

Tristania’s vibrant Cypress Village setting was another key factor in Karen’s buying decision. “I just love this area,” she says. “The weather is always beautiful, people are out walking their dogs, and everyone is so nice.” She enjoys the numerous community parks with amenities that include pools, spas, sports fields, tot lots, barbecues, picnic areas and a community center, where Karen “attends events” regularly. After living in rural Oregon for years, the dynamic Irvine location impresses her as well. “Every convenience is within reach here,” she says, most notably the Orange County Great Park and several senior centers, plus shopping, dining, entertainment and more.

As far as the homebuying process with California Pacific Homes, Karen couldn’t have been more satisfied. “My sales team was terrific!” she said. “They were friendly, helpful and didn’t pressure me at all. I’ve purchased several new homes in the past, and this was the most enjoyable experience I’ve had.”

Homebuyers interested in Tristania at Cypress Village should tour the model homes or go to www.CalPacificHomes.com for immediate details.  

Tristania

in Cypress Village is a modern townhome collection priced from the low $800,000s. Four attached designs showcase open living spaces with three bedrooms, two and one-half baths and two-car attached garages in approximately 1,606 to 1,934 square feet. Individual designs are distinguished by lofts and tech spaces, while all homes include a private rear yard with a patio and trellis.

Cypress Village

, one of the Villages of Irvine created by the Irvine Company, offers residents everything families want and need to thrive now and in the years to come. Offering the next generation in new home designs, Cypress Village provides residents with resort-style recreation, acres of parks and is conveniently located just moments away from the region’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment.  Students attend Cypress Village Elementary School and Jeffrey Trail Middle School; both schools are conveniently located within the Village and are part of the heralded Irvine Unified School District.

Irvine Company Community Development (ICCD), the nation’s premier master planner, created the Villages of Irvine®, which was recently honored as “Top-Selling Master Planned Community in the West” for the sixth straight year. The Villages of Irvine delivers timeless architecture set among the best park system in Southern California, the best public schools in the state, and the safest city in America of its size — for 12 straight years, according to FBI statistics. This highly acclaimed community is also renowned for its more than 57,000 acres of preserved open space; world-class shopping, dining and entertainment; and modern business centers — all of which work together to create an unparalleled quality of life. Thanks in large part to the Villages of Irvine, Money magazine routinely ranks the city of Irvine as the one of the state’s “Best Places to Live.” For more information, please visit VillagesofIrvine.com

To visit Tristania at Cypress Village in Irvine from the 5 freeway, exit Sand Canyon Ave. and turn left. Turn right on Great Park Boulevard and take a right to enter the village. Follow signs to the models. Sales office is open daily from 10am to 6pm. For more information, call 949.833.6159.

To learn more about Tristania, join the Interest List at www.calpacifichomes.com.

California Pacific Homes is a landmark homebuilder comprised of forward thinkers who possess the capacity and intuition to design and deliver inventive new neighborhoods in the most desirable locations. Driven by innovation and a fresh approach, the art and expertise of homebuilding is elevated to the next level by consistently introducing extraordinary new-home opportunities to the Southern California marketplace. For more information, please visit www.calpacifichomes.com.

Product type and availability are subject to change without notice.

CONTACT:    Meagan Taylor – MeaganT@HayesMartin.com

                     (949) 417-1799

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bdbcdf98-992f-4436-b09f-4e194334332c

CalPac_Logo.jpg

03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
17:34
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
20
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
04 Oct
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

