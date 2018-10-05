Immanuel Acquires The Shores at Pleasant Hill, Adds to its Mission of Serving Seniors

Omaha, NE, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immanuel is proud to be a leader in the field of retirement living and senior care services throughout the region. With a focus of supporting a mission of Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community, Immanuel has acquired The Shores at Pleasant Hill, a senior living community offering independent, assisted living, and memory support options in Des Moines, Iowa.

This community joins the Immanuel Pathways PACE® center that opened in 2015 to better serve the seniors of Des Moines. Immanuel Pathways also offers PACE® (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) centers in Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Shores will be the organization’s first senior living community in Iowa.

“We are proud of our mission,” said Eric Gurley, CEO of Immanuel. “That mission led us to acquire The Shores, an organization that meets our expectations and makes us stronger. We are called to work together to elevate the standard of senior living options throughout the Midwest. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome The Shores to the Immanuel family, and continue expanding in Des Moines.”

The acquisition was effective Oct. 1, 2018. The Shores staff will continue their existing compassionate care for residents, which will now be backed by the expertise of Immanuel, a regional leader in senior living.

“It was clear from the start that this transition would be seamless,” said Mark Iverson, Immanuel vice president of operations. “Exceptional business practices and aligning missions means continued excellence for community seniors.”

Since 1887 Immanuel has been providing Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each Other and the Community. As a not-for-profit, serving arm of the ELCA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America) Immanuel’s house of brands includes: Immanuel Communities, Immanuel Pathways, Immanuel Community Foundation and The Immanuel Vision Foundation. More about Immanuel’s brands: Immanuel Communities owns and operates 13 independent living, assisted living and long-term care retirement communities on eight campuses; Immanuel Pathways operates three PACE® Centers in Iowa and Neb.; the Immanuel Community Foundation, a Resident Assistance Fund provides financial assistance to independent living residents; and the Immanuel Vision Foundation extends financial support to non-profit, charitable 501(c)(3) organizations that share purposes in alignment with Immanuel’s service centered mission.

