Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within The Charles Schwab, R.R. Donnelley & Sons, TD Ameritrade Holding, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Ringcentral, and Noble Energy — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT), Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD), TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD), Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSE:AHT), Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (SCHW) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Charles Schwab's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, The Charles Schwab reported revenue of $2,486.00MM vs $2,130.00MM (up 16.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.40 (up 50.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Charles Schwab reported revenue of $8,618.00MM vs $7,478.00MM (up 15.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.63 vs $1.32 (up 23.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.83 and is expected to report on January 16th, 2019.

R.R. DONNELLEY & SONS COMPANY (RRD) REPORT OVERVIEW

R.R. Donnelley & Sons' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, R.R. Donnelley & Sons reported revenue of $1,679.50MM vs $1,620.00MM (up 3.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs $1.09. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, R.R. Donnelley & Sons reported revenue of $6,939.60MM vs $6,833.00MM (up 1.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$7.09. Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 30th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30.

TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION (AMTD) REPORT OVERVIEW

TD Ameritrade Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, TD Ameritrade Holding reported revenue of $1,382.00MM vs $931.00MM (up 48.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.44 (up 79.55%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, TD Ameritrade Holding reported revenue of $3,676.00MM vs $3,327.00MM (up 10.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.65 vs $1.59 (up 3.77%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on October 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.86 and is expected to report on October 22nd, 2018.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC (AHT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ashford Hospitality Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ashford Hospitality Trust reported revenue of $389.16MM vs $390.67MM (down 0.39%) and basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ashford Hospitality Trust reported revenue of $1,439.27MM vs $1,492.04MM (down 3.54%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.30 vs -$0.95. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.30. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.11 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

RINGCENTRAL, INC. (RNG) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ringcentral's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ringcentral reported revenue of $160.83MM vs $119.92MM (up 34.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.10 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ringcentral reported revenue of $501.53MM vs $379.72MM (up 32.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.34 vs -$0.40. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 14th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.16 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2019.

NOBLE ENERGY INC. (NBL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Noble Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Noble Energy reported revenue of $1,230.00MM vs $1,059.00MM (up 16.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs -$3.20. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Noble Energy reported revenue of $4,256.00MM vs $3,491.00MM (up 21.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.38 vs -$2.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 1st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.40 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

