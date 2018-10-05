05/10/2018 15:36:20

izzit.org Releases New Teaching Unit: Outside the Box

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Eli Steele went to register his son, Jack, for school, he was forced to reduce a complex racial ancestry to one checkbox. The Steeles’ have a complex family history: son of slaves, daughter of the revolution, Holocaust survivors, interracial marriage pioneers in an era of segregation and discrimination. So what box did Steele check?

In Outside the Box, a new video-centered teaching unit from izzit.org, Steele presents his powerful story of individuality versus group identity. In an age of identity politics, the 17-minute video raises awareness and questions about how we identify ourselves. The teaching unit is derived from the award-winning documentary, How Jack Became Black, which explores the impact of the multiracial baby boom upon a nation that has deepened its embrace of identity politics.

The teaching unit is designed for grades 7-12+ and covers social studies, U.S. history, geography, world history and health.

Outside the Box

teaching unit is available free of charge to educators and others who work with students, via streaming or downloading directly from izzit.org. The video is easy to work into a lesson and the teaching unit includes discussion questions, worksheets, online scored quizzes and more.  Educators can also use the standard alignment tool to document what state-required standards are covered with the lessons.

About izzit.org:

izzit.org

is an educational nonprofit that specializes in creating free, standards-aligned content for teachers that fosters critical thinking and respectful debate among students. With over 11.3 million views of their videos last year, izzit.org offers a library of more than 60 video-centric teaching units, all with teacher’s guides that include lesson plans, worksheets, discussion questions and quizzes. izzit.org also offers a Current Events service, complete with two daily articles, discussion questions, and vocabulary, all at no cost to educators. Each school year, U.S. educators can receive one free DVD from izzit.org’s library as well as unlimited downloads and streaming.

More than 300,000 U.S. teachers have izzit.org accounts today, and according to over 30,000 recent quizzes taken by middle and high school students, izzit.org videos and the ideas presented within those videos have an unparalleled 76 percent comprehension rate. izzit.org is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit education organization headquartered in Erie, PA. For more information, visit the website, www.izzit.org.

