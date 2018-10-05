05/10/2018 15:45:00

Maru/Matchbox appoints industry veteran, Brian James, as Chief Client Officer and President

LONDON, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru Group (“Maru” or “the Group”), the technology-enabled market research and customer insights Group, today announces the appointment of Brian James as Chief Client Officer (CCO) and President of Consumer Goods and Services at the Group’s portfolio company, Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’).

Brian joins Maru from Kantar, where he was President of Brand Performance and Member of the company’s North American Insights Leadership Team, responsible for setting the strategic direction of Kantar’s North American operations.

Brian has over 20 years of successful experience in the market research and insights industry. He spent over a decade at Milward Brown, during which he established the company’s Chicago office, subsequently tripling its revenues within a five-year period, led the transformation of the company’s North American service delivery model, and created a new regional business for the company through the integration of two of its offices. Brian was then promoted to Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Milward Brown, where he led the company’s Midwest and West Coast operations.

As President of Maru/Matchbox’s Consumer Goods and Services, Brian will be responsible for one of the company’s most significant verticals. His position of Chief Client Officer at the company will also see him responsible for overseeing the development of measurements to ensure client satisfaction across Matchbox, defining and managing best practice with clients across the business, and defining, launching and managing a services model for a technology-enabled insight services company.

Ged Parton, CEO of Maru Group, said: “Brian is an exciting and world-class addition to Maru and we are delighted to announce his appointment. He has a superb track record in building deep, strategic client relationships and throughout his career has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. I am proud to bring him on board as part of the team at Matchbox, to lead client engagement and oversee one of the company’s most important verticals.”

Brian James said: “Maru/Matchbox has demonstrated capabilities in helping clients navigate the complex consumer environment, drawing on deep, industry-specific expertise to provide meaningful consumer insights and advisory, supported by the wider Maru Group’s proprietary, cutting-edge technology. I look forward to working closely with my new colleagues at Matchbox to support the company’s continued growth and development at an exciting time for the business and our industry.”

About Maru Group

Maru Group (“Maru” or “The Group”) is a technology-enabled market and customer insights company, whose brands are leading the way in the provision of research, insight and advisory services powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation. The Group is quickly emerging as an exciting challenger brand, disrupting the traditional market research and insights industry.

Established in 2016 by industry veteran Ged Parton, Maru uses in-depth knowledge of industry sectors and its state-of-the-art technologies to equip its clients with targeted and relevant insights at speed. These insights enable Maru’s clients to adapt their corporate strategy and innovate quickly to stay ahead of the competition.

The Group is developing a portfolio of market-leading companies with growth characteristics, talented management teams and collaborative cultures that prize intellectual generosity.

Maru is backed by Primary Capital Partners LLP, a UK-based provider of private equity finance for high potential and growth companies.

For more information please visit: https://www.marugroup.net/

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox has been pushing the boundaries of the customer market insights space for over a decade. We are a sector-focused consumer intelligence firm focused entirely on better client outcomes. Our expert teams are deeply invested in key sectors of the economy, delivering insights and analysis backed by superior quality data.

