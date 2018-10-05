05/10/2018 19:53:21

Members of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, launched by the Solar Impulse Foundation at Horizon18 Global Solutions Platform for the Clean Economy on October 10-11 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, launched by the Solar Impulse Foundation will attend the Horizon18 taking place on October 10-11, 2018 at Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.

Solar Impulse Foundation

initiated by visionary Bertrand Piccard, is committed to envisioning ecology through the lens of profitability, and to proving that solving climate change – rather than an expensive problem – is a fantastic market opportunity.

World Alliance for Efficient Solutions

, established by Solar Impulse Foundation, brings together the main actors involved in developing, financing or promoting products, services, processes and technologies that protect the environment in a profitable way.

Fluxus LLC

, a member of World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, is an impact enterprise committed to bringing aesthetic energy-efficient building designs coupled with prefabrication in highly automated modern factories to low-income housing sector. 

Fluxus LLC CEO Fanyu Lin and executive adviser Michael Gallagher will present “Fluxhouse: An attractive investment opportunity to deliver energy efficient new construction solutions for the low income housing market” at Horizon18.

“Construction industry inefficiencies, supply chain complexity, multiple stakeholder interests and perceived low returns have caused developers and city planners have shied away from making needed investments in the low income housing market. FluxHouse model demonstrates that it is possible to profitably provide energy efficient and aesthetic solutions at an affordable price for this market sector by developing intelligent building envelope designs and industrializing the constructions process. Deployed at full potential, we estimate a 30% reduction in household ownership costs and a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. On a global scale, impact could amount to an emissions reduction of over 330 million metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.” Read more on Solar Impulse Foundation article “Energy efficiency for all.

About

The Solar Impulse Foundation

Following the success of the first solar flight around the world, the Solar Impulse Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life on Earth by fast-tracking the implementation of clean and profitable solutions and help governments officials go beyond compromise and adopt modern legal frameworks to allow clean economic growth.

World Alliance for Efficient Solutions

The World Alliance for Efficient Solutions is a non-profit organization initiated by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Launched at the Bonn Climate Conference in November 2017, it brings together the main actors in the field of clean technologies. Members include innovators, investors, public institutions, innovation seekers, corporates committed to making our future sustainable. The World Alliance aims to federate and create synergies between its members to fast-track the implementation of clean and profitable solutions that have the potential to address the environmental challenges of today.

Media Contacts

Anouk Rieben, Communication & Public Relations Coordinator, press@solarimpulse.com, +41 79 642 94 32

press@fluxus-prefab.com +1 212 564 6392

Fluxus_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Oct
VWS
Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
24
02 Oct
VELO
  Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
20
17:34
DANSKE
6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
17
01 Oct
VWS
Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
17
29 Sep
E:UG
Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
16
04 Oct
DANSKE
Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
14
01 Oct
PNDORA
Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
13
30 Sep
VELO
Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
13
29 Sep
VWS
News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
13
04 Oct
OMXC25
Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
11

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
3
Innovative Biological Tracking Software to Optimize Animal Disease Research at Kruger National Park
4
Digital Asset Monetary Network Engages Firm to Showcase Crowdfunding Portals and Issuers
5
Yara secures 100% of Galvani minority interests including Salitre phosphate project

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:07
Triumph Bancorp Announces Schedule for 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
21:05
Alder BioPharmaceuticals® Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
21:05
James River (NASDAQ: “JRVR”) Announces Dates for Its 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
21:05
Boingo Wireless Announces Closing of $175 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023 and Full Exercise of Initial Purchasers’ $26.25 Million Over-Allotment Option
21:05
Solid Biosciences to Present at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference
21:01
CSX Corporation Announces Board Changes
21:01
PetroQuest Energy, Inc. Extends Forbearance Agreements
21:01
Retrophin to Present Long-Term Data from Phase 2 DUET Study of Sparsentan in FSGS at ASN Kidney Week 2018
21:01
China Green Agriculture, Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice from the New York Stock Exchange

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 21:25:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-10-05 22:25:14 - 2018-10-05 21:25:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY