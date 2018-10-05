05/10/2018 04:02:12

Natural Systems Utilities Selected for Union Point Water Reuse Project

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Oct. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Systems Utilities (NSU) has been selected by LStar Ventures to provide a two million gallon per day (GPD) onsite water treatment and recycling facility to serve the Union Point development just south of Boston. The project will be delivered through a progressive design-build-operate approach for a seamless transition between delivery phases, improved schedule, project continuity, and total accountability. Union Point’s mission of environmental sensitivity, sustainable design, and integrated resource management will be on full display at this facility.  According to NSU Vice President Bruce Douglas: "A water recycling facility, at this scale, is a model for meeting Massachusetts wastewater infrastructure needs in an environmentally sound, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.” 

Union Point is a 1,500-acre mixed-use development located 12 miles from Boston. Union Point will comprise nearly 4,000 homes and apartments and 8 million square feet of commercial development opportunity perfectly balanced with more than 1,000 acres of green space and 50 miles of hiking/biking trails.  The site is a transit-oriented development with direct pedestrian access to the South Weymouth Commuter Rail Station.  Development is being led by LStar Ventures, with master planning and design by Elkus Manfredi Architects.  For more information, visit www.unionpointma.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UnionPointMA and follow us on Twitter at @UnionPointMA.

“LStar is committed to solving Union Point’s crucial wastewater needs with innovative and environmentally-sensitive solutions,” said Gerry Kavanaugh, CEO of Union Point. “We’re looking forward to working with NSU on this essential endeavor.”

LStar Ventures is a privately held real estate development firm that owns many of the finest master-planned communities in the country. From Boston, Massachusetts, to Claremont, California, LStar has emerged as a leader in the reinvention and reclamation of promising residential and mixed-use communities. Since the inception in 2007, LStar Ventures has built more than 40 beautiful, financially successful, and environmentally sensitive communities in 13 states while recognizing the needs of residents and integrating regional, cultural and historical features. For more information, please visit https://www.LVNT.com.

NSU is a national leader in water reclamation and reuse innovation, currently operating over 200 systems across the United States, including the largest base of reuse and natural treatment systems. NSU’s approach offers clients fully integrated and cost effective solutions that incorporate award-winning innovations in system design.  NSU has built the unique capability to structure a full range of design, build, operations and ownership project solutions.  Their reputation has been built on best in class execution capability, and on long term shared-value partnerships with the people and communities served.  For more information, please visit: www.nsuwater.com.

