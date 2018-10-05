05/10/2018 08:47:00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 October 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,486.61p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,516.07p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.1% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 1.1%.  There are currently 90,664,811 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
5 October 2018

