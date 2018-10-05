Northern States Financial Corporation Announces Stockholder Approval For Merger

WAUKEGAN, Ill., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern States Financial Corporation (OTC PINK: NSFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for NorStates Bank, announced today that the Company’s stockholders voted in favor of the merger between the Company and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (“First Midwest”). As previously announced, on June 6, 2018, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with First Midwest, pursuant to which the Company will merge into First Midwest, with First Midwest as the surviving corporation. Completion of the merger is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Northern States Financial Corporation

Northern States Financial Corporation is the holding company for NorStates Bank. NorStates Bank maintains its principal executive offices in Waukegan, Illinois. NorStates Bank is a client-focused bank committed to providing quality financial services with a personal touch through a complete line of loan, deposit and cash management services. It provides these financial services through eight banking locations in Lake County, Illinois. NorStates Bank’s website is www.norstatesbank.com.

