People’s Utah Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People’s Utah Bancorp (the “Company” or “PUB”) (Nasdaq: PUB) announced that it will report its third quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 24, 2018. A conference call for investors, analysts, and the public is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, October 25, 2018.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 888-317-6003 (international calls 412-317-6061) and the participant entry number is 0621347. Please dial in 10-15 minutes early so the name and company information can be collected prior to the start of the conference. To participate in the webcast, log on to: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pub181025.html .

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website www.peoplesutah.com , or at the same URL above until November 25, 2018. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

About People’s Utah Bancorp

People’s Utah Bancorp is the holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank. People’s Intermountain Bank is a full-service community bank providing loans, deposit and cash management services to individuals and businesses. The Bank offers its clients direct access to decision makers, unparalleled responsiveness, seasoned relationship managers, and technology solutions. People’s Intermountain Bank has 26 locations in three banking divisions, Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank, and People’s Town & Country Bank; a leasing division, GrowthFunding Equipment Finance; and a mortgage division, People’s Intermountain Bank Mortgage. The Bank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about PUB is available at www.peoplesutah.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Mark K. Olson

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

1 East Main Street

American Fork UT 84003

investorrelations@peoplesutah.com

Phone: 801-642-3998