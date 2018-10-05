05/10/2018 15:45:00

PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference

Related content
04 Oct - 
Huntington Ingalls Industries Closes Sale of Avondale
03 Oct - 
Huntington Ingalls Industries Named One Of Forbes’ Best..
02 Oct - 
PHOTO RELEASE--Ingalls’ Seventh Annual “5K on the Cause..

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that two employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions received achievement awards during the 2018 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) National Conference and STEM Career Fair, the largest conference and career fair for Asian Americans in the United States. The conference began on Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

SASE was founded in 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential. The society’s achievement awards recognize Asian and Pacific Islander American students and professionals for work they are doing in their respective fields.

Dede Dolkar, a material process engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, received the Promising Professional award. The award recognizes an early career professional who demonstrates tremendous potential for future contributions to the fields of science and engineering.

Conlan Hsu, a structural engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding, received the ERG Leadership award. The award recognizes a person who has served or is serving in a leadership capacity in their company’s Asian Pacific Islander employee resource group (ERG) and the overall impact of their involvement in advancing the mission of the ERG and influencing the company’s support for their API employees.

Photos of Dolkar and Hsu are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/sase-awards-2018.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Duane Bourne 

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com 

(757) 380-3581

 

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:45 HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference
04 Oct HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries Closes Sale of Avondale
03 Oct HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries Named One Of Forbes’ Best Employers For New Grads in 2018
02 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Ingalls’ Seventh Annual “5K on the Causeway” Raises $20,000 for Special Olympics
01 Oct HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $97 Million Advance Procurement Contract for an 11th National Security Cutter
28 Sep HII
VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Use of Digital Technology Drives Latest Construction Milestone For Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
28 Sep HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Six Destroyers in U.S. Navy Multi-Year Contract
24 Sep HII
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized as National Business of the Year for Workforce Development Efforts
24 Sep HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries Wins Navy Expeditionary Equipment Readiness Support Contract
21 Sep HII
VIDEO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Lands New Radar Tower During USS George Washington Refueling and Complex Overhaul

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
4
DMG Blockchain to Develop Blockchain Solutions for Global Supply Chain Management
5
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar

Related stock quotes

Huntington Ingalls Indus.. 258.53 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:03
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Jianpu Technology Inc.
16:00
Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on October 26, 2018
16:00
Werner Enterprises Race for the Cure Trucks and Drivers Attend Susan G. Komen Events
15:52
Monthly Factsheet
15:51
How To Be A Rock Star In The Elite Expert Segment Of The Gig Economy
15:49
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
15:45
Maru/Matchbox appoints industry veteran, Brian James, as Chief Client Officer and President
15:45
PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference
15:40
TAB Bank Provides Technology Company in New Jersey with a $4 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 16:22:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-10-05 17:22:44 - 2018-10-05 16:22:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY