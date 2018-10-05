PHOTO RELEASE--Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored At Annual Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers National Conference

Related content Huntington Ingalls Industries Closes Sale of Avondale Huntington Ingalls Industries Named One Of Forbes’ Best.. PHOTO RELEASE--Ingalls’ Seventh Annual “5K on the Cause..

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that two employees from its Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding divisions received achievement awards during the 2018 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) National Conference and STEM Career Fair, the largest conference and career fair for Asian Americans in the United States. The conference began on Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

SASE was founded in 2007 to help Asian heritage scientific and engineering professionals achieve their full potential. The society’s achievement awards recognize Asian and Pacific Islander American students and professionals for work they are doing in their respective fields.

Dede Dolkar, a material process engineer at Newport News Shipbuilding, received the Promising Professional award. The award recognizes an early career professional who demonstrates tremendous potential for future contributions to the fields of science and engineering.

Conlan Hsu, a structural engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding, received the ERG Leadership award. The award recognizes a person who has served or is serving in a leadership capacity in their company’s Asian Pacific Islander employee resource group (ERG) and the overall impact of their involvement in advancing the mission of the ERG and influencing the company’s support for their API employees.

Photos of Dolkar and Hsu are available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/releases/sase-awards-2018 .

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Integrated Missions Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Contact:

Duane Bourne

Duane.A.Bourne@HII-co.com

(757) 380-3581