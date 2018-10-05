Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-10-05 11:54 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on October 15, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:
Type of security
Lithuanian Government Bond
ISIN code
LT0000650046
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers
85 m EUR
Volume of issue
Is set during auction
Currency of issue
EUR
Nominal value, EUR
100
Maturity, in days
1 764
Payment date
2018-10-17
Redemption date
2023-08-16
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR
500 000
The cut-off yield, %
is not announced
Coupon rate (annual interest rate)
0,4 %
Number of coupons per year
1
Coupon payment dates
2019-08-16;
2020-08-16;
2021-08-16;
2022-08-16;
2023-08-16.
A competitive orderbook
LTGCB04023C
A non-competitive orderbook
LTGNB04023C
The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.
