05/10/2018

Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-10-05

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on October 15, 2018. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

 

Type of security

Lithuanian Government Bond

ISIN code

LT0000650046

Volume of issue before auction of additional offers

85 m EUR

Volume of issue

Is set during auction

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value, EUR

100

Maturity, in days

1 764

Payment date

2018-10-17

Redemption date

2023-08-16

The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted  by one auction participant, EUR

500 000

The cut-off yield, %

is not announced

Coupon rate (annual interest rate)

0,4 %

Number of coupons per year

1

Coupon payment dates

2019-08-16;

2020-08-16;

2021-08-16;

2022-08-16;

2023-08-16.

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB04023C

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB04023C

 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

 

Nasdaq Baltic

Transaction Services

+370 5 253 14 54

www.nasdaqbaltic.com

 

