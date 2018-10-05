05/10/2018 18:55:45

PRO FORM SPORTS ANNOUNCES NAMING OF GARDNER WEBB UNIVERSITY FACILITY AFTER GARY WILSON, CEO

Tallahassee, FL, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Form Sports, a world-class integrator of American synthetic turf, acrylic and polyurethane-based products, is proud to announce the recent naming of the Gardner Webb University on-campus Strength and Conditioning Center after its C.E.O., Gary Wilson.

The center was recently named in honor of Gary Wilson, former Gardner Webb University football player.  Wilson was a running back who went on to play in the NFL for many years.

 “I am very excited and honored that Gardner Webb University has dedicated a center designed to help athletes reach the pinnacle of their athletic ability through hard core training.” said Gary Wilson, C.E.O. of Pro Form Sports.

The center is a part of the University’s focus on the varsity strength and conditioning training of the Gardner Webb athletic teams.

 

For more information regarding the Pro Form Sports C.E.O., please visit https://www.proformsports.com.

About Pro Form Sports

Pro Form Sports is a leading integrator in the polyurethane-based product market, offering implementation of high performance synthetic athletic surfaces. Using the latest technology, Pro Form Sports offers layered systems for recreational flooring and surface installation that contribute to both the products’ all-weather durability as well as superior athletic performance for end users.

Attachments

  • Gary Wilson Strength and Conditioning Center Press Release

  • Gary Wilson

    • Mary J. Roberts

    Pro Form Sports

    8505181213

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    03 Oct
    VWS
    Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
    24
    02 Oct
    VELO
      Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
    20
    01 Oct
    VWS
    Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
    17
    29 Sep
    E:UG
    Tidligere havde jeg VW, Daimler, BMW og Hyundai, i 2018 har jeg ingen bilaktier haft, og 2019 skal j..
    16
    04 Oct
    DANSKE
    Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
    14
    01 Oct
    PNDORA
    Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
    13
    30 Sep
    VELO
    Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
    13
    29 Sep
    VWS
    News release from Vestas-American Wind Technology Portland, 29 September 2018  Vestas has received t..
    13
    17:34
    DANSKE
    6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
    12
    04 Oct
    OMXC25
    Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
    2
    Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
    3
    MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
    4
    Innovative Biological Tracking Software to Optimize Animal Disease Research at Kruger National Park
    5
    Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    19:03
    Holiday Inn Club Vacations Brand Opens Signature Collection Reserve Building in Cape Canaveral
    19:03
    WestRock Honored with 31 Design of the Times Awards for Excellence in Merchandising Displays
    18:55
    PRO FORM SPORTS ANNOUNCES NAMING OF GARDNER WEBB UNIVERSITY FACILITY AFTER GARY WILSON, CEO
    18:40
    Everviolet Launches New Lingerie and Loungewear Collection Designed For Women Recovering From Breast Cancer.
    18:30
    End of Day
    18:24
    People’s Utah Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
    18:05
    In a split decision, Oslo district court concluded that TGS is guilty of aiding and abetting violations of the Tax Assessment Act related to a contract entered into in 2009.
    17:56
    Agora Holdings Inc. Signs Second Addendum to Share Exchange Agreement with Shareholders of eSilkroad Network Limited
    17:49
    Serge and Beate Klarsfeld and the Syria Civil Defense (The White Helmets) to Each Receive the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s 2019 Elie Wiesel Award

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    05 October 2018 19:27:13
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-05 20:27:13 - 2018-10-05 19:27:13 - 1000 - Website: OKAY