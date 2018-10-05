PRO FORM SPORTS ANNOUNCES NAMING OF GARDNER WEBB UNIVERSITY FACILITY AFTER GARY WILSON, CEO

Tallahassee, FL, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Form Sports, a world-class integrator of American synthetic turf, acrylic and polyurethane-based products, is proud to announce the recent naming of the Gardner Webb University on-campus Strength and Conditioning Center after its C.E.O., Gary Wilson.

The center was recently named in honor of Gary Wilson, former Gardner Webb University football player. Wilson was a running back who went on to play in the NFL for many years.

“I am very excited and honored that Gardner Webb University has dedicated a center designed to help athletes reach the pinnacle of their athletic ability through hard core training.” said Gary Wilson, C.E.O. of Pro Form Sports.

The center is a part of the University’s focus on the varsity strength and conditioning training of the Gardner Webb athletic teams.

For more information regarding the Pro Form Sports C.E.O., please visit https://www.proformsports.com.

About Pro Form Sports

Pro Form Sports is a leading integrator in the polyurethane-based product market, offering implementation of high performance synthetic athletic surfaces. Using the latest technology, Pro Form Sports offers layered systems for recreational flooring and surface installation that contribute to both the products’ all-weather durability as well as superior athletic performance for end users.

