05/10/2018 12:30:00

Progenics Reports Results of Phase 2/3 Trial of PSMA PET Imaging Agent PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer

Related content
25 Sep - 
Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Fitz..
17 Sep - 
Progenics Announces Addition of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 1..
12 Sep - 
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Reports Top Line Phase 3 Data..

-PyL highly sensitive, 93-99%, in reliably detecting 

metastatic prostate cancer lesions and highly specific, 96-99%, in confirming the absence of pelvic lymph node disease

-

-Study data highlights the strong positive predictive values of PyL to detect prostate cancer in pelvic lymph nodes and metastatic lesions and supports continued development of PyL- 

-Phase 3 trial to commence by year end-

-Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time-

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative medicines and imaging analysis technology for targeting and treating cancer, today announced data from its OSPREY 2301 Study of PyLTM (18F-DCFPyL). PyL is the Company’s PSMA-targeted small molecule PET imaging agent designed to visualize prostate cancer.   In the study, PyL demonstrated high sensitivity in reliably detecting distant metastatic prostate cancer lesions and high specificity in confirming the absence of pelvic lymph node disease. The associated strong positive predictive values and negative predictive value of PyL imaging in these disease settings indicate its potential high clinical utility.

Dr. Michael Morris, Associate Professor at Memorial Sloan Kettering, and a lead investigator of the trial said “these are highly encouraging results in a large, well-controlled and rigorous trial showing PyL has excellent positive and negative predictive value in assessing the distribution of disease in men with high-risk prostate cancer. Furthermore, in men intended to go to surgery, the specificity of PyL was exceedingly good. Taken together, a PyL PET avid lesion is a reliable reflection of histologically proven disease and may provide additional important information to men with prostate cancer and their doctors. That information may provide important guidance in the decision-making for their treatment.”

Phase 2/3 Trial Results

The trial examined the diagnostic performance of PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent, PyL, to detect prostate cancer in pelvic lymph nodes in patients with high risk locally advanced prostate cancer (Cohort A) and distant metastases in patients with metastatic or recurrent (Cohort B) prostate cancer. The diagnostic performance of PyL PET imaging in this “gold standard” trial was evaluated against histopathology as the standard of truth. The OSPREY study dosed 385 patients with either high-risk locally advanced prostate cancer (268) or metastatic or recurrent prostate cancer (117). The study’s co-primary endpoints were the assessment of specificity and sensitivity of PyL PET imaging in Cohort A to detect prostate cancer in pelvic lymph nodes in patients scheduled to undergo radical prostatectomy with extended pelvic lymph node dissection. Key secondary endpoints for Cohort A were positive predictive value and negative predictive value.   The study also evaluated several key secondary endpoints in Cohort B, including the sensitivity and positive predictive value of PyL PET imaging in detecting metastatic prostate cancer in patients where lesion biopsies (bone, soft tissues, lymph nodes other than pelvic lymph nodes) were feasible.

In the trial, the diagnostic performance of PyL in detecting disease in pelvic lymph nodes (Cohort A) showed a high specificity (96-99% among the three blinded independent readers), meeting the first co-primary endpoint of the trial, with the lower bound of the 95th percent confidence interval (94-96%) exceeding 80%.  The sensitivity of 31-42%, did not meet the second co-primary endpoint, as the lower bound of the 95th percentile confidence interval (19-30%) did not exceed the required 40%.  The positive predictive value and negative predictive value of pelvic lymph node detection were 78-91% and 81-84%, respectively.

In the metastatic or recurrent prostate cancer setting (Cohort B), PyL exhibited sensitivity of 93-99% and PPV of 81-88% in detecting metastatic lesions. Specificity and negative predictive value were not endpoints specified in the protocol for Cohort B as all men in Cohort B were suspected to have disease. 

18F‐DCFPyL was very well tolerated. A total of 27 (7%) subjects experienced at least one treatment related adverse event.  There were no serious adverse events related to study drug.  The most frequent drug related events included dysgeusia (2.1%) and headache (2.1%).

“The data from this trial shows the strength of PyL in prostate cancer detection, and its potential to be highly valuable for disease and treatment monitoring,” said Dr. Vivien Wong, Executive Vice President of Development at Progenics. “While specificity and sensitivity are often used to describe diagnostic performance, PPV and NPV are increasingly considered more relevant indicators of actual clinical utility. Following our discussions with FDA, our Phase 3 trial design will use a primary endpoint based on PPV parameters in the biochemical recurrence setting.”

“PyL imaging holds great promise in transforming how physicians manage and treat high risk, metastatic, and recurrent prostate cancer,” said Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Progenics. “Our data from OSPREY provides strong rationale for continued development, and we look forward to launching our Phase 3 trial by year-end.”

Progenics plans to submit the full results from the trial for presentation at a medical meeting.

About PyL™ for PET Imaging of Prostate Cancer

PyL (also known as [18F]DCFPyL) is a fluorinated PSMA-targeted Positron Emission Topography (“PET”) imaging agent that enables visualization of both bone and soft tissue metastases to determine the presence or absence of recurrent and/or metastatic prostate cancer.

Investor Conference Call

Progenics will host a conference call today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the approval. The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the Company's website at www.progenics.com. To participate in the live call by phone, dial (877) 250-8889 (USA) or (720) 545-0001 (international) and enter the passcode 4282148. The replay of the call will be available for 90 days. 

About Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer affecting men in the United States: an estimated one in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime. The American Cancer Society estimates that each year approximately 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed and about 26,730 men will die of the disease. Approximately 2.9 million men in the U.S. currently count themselves among prostate cancer survivors.

About Progenics

Progenics develops innovative medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer (1404 and PyL); and imaging analysis technology. Progenics has two commercial products, RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)); and AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication. Forward looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market acceptance for approved products; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations, such as the anticipated launch of a Phase 3 trial for PyL; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products, such as PyL, that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Additional information concerning Progenics and its business may be available in press releases or other public announcements and public filings made after this release. For more information, please visit www.progenics.com. Information on or accessed through our website or social media sites is not included in the company's SEC filings.

(PGNX-F)

Contact:

Melissa Downs

Investor Relations

(646) 975-2533

mdowns@progenics.com

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:30 PGNX
Progenics Reports Results of Phase 2/3 Trial of PSMA PET Imaging Agent PyL for the Detection of Prostate Cancer
25 Sep PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
17 Sep PGNX
Progenics Announces Addition of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) to National Comprehensive Cancer Network Guidelines for Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma
12 Sep PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Reports Top Line Phase 3 Data for Prostate Cancer Imaging Agent 1404
27 Aug MIK
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Michaels Companies, Glu Mobile, Natus Medical, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, QuinStreet, and Jaguar Health — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
08 Aug PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
07 Aug PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
31 Jul PGNX
Following Azedra’s Approval, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update
31 Jul PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Approval for AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) to Treat Unresectable, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Pheochromocytoma or Paraganglioma
26 Jun PGNX
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of PSMA-Targeted PET/CT Imaging Agent PyL™ in Prostate Cancer

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
4
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
5
DMG Blockchain to Develop Blockchain Solutions for Global Supply Chain Management

Related stock quotes

Progenics Pharmaceutical.. 6.120 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:15
Veritas Signs MOU with Leader in Puerto Rico’s Medicinal Cannabis Market
13:15
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within EQT, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Realty Trust, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Ryder System — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growt
13:12
NATIXIS :Number of shares and voting rights at September 30, 2018
13:10
Histogenics Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
13:05
Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details
13:00
CTD Holdings Establishes Second Clinical Trial Site for US Phase I Clinical Study of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
13:00
Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Release Online Education Tools with Aim to Vaccinate 1.5 Million People This Flu Season
13:00
XBiotech Announces Enrollment Completion in Phase 2 Multicenter Study Evaluating Bermekimab in Patients with Atopic Dermatitis
13:00
US Payments Forum November Member Meeting to Cover EMV Chip Implementation, Emerging Authentication Standards and the Future of Payment Cards

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 13:34:11
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-10-05 14:34:11 - 2018-10-05 13:34:11 - 1000 - Website: OKAY