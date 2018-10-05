05/10/2018 17:00:32

RENAULT : RENAULT BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. THOMAS COURBE AS DIRECTOR

PRESS RELEASE                                                                                                       2018/10/05

RENAULT BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THE APPOINTMENT OF MR. THOMAS COURBE AS DIRECTOR

Boulogne-Billancourt, October 5, 2018

- Mr. Pascal Faure, who has served on Groupe Renault's Board of Directors as representative of the French State since February 2013, has decided to resign from his office as Director.

During its meeting held on October 5, 2018, the Board of Directors, taking notice of Mr. Pascal Faure's resignation, decided on the proposal of the Appointments and Governance Committee to co-opt Mr. Thomas Courbe as Director replacing Mr. Pascal Faure, for the remainder of his term of office, i.e. until the close of the Annual General Meeting called to approve the 2020 financial statements.

Biography of Mr. Thomas Courbe

A graduate of the Ecole nationale supérieure de l'aéronautique et de l'espace, Mr. Thomas Courbe held several offices within the Ministry of Defense and of the Economy and Finance ministries.

He served as General Secretary of the Club de Paris from 2007 to 2009 and as Deputy Director of Bilateral Relations for the General Management of the Treasury and for the Economic Policy from 2009 to 2010.  

Between 2010 and 2012 he served as Director of the Office of the State Secretary in charge with Foreign Trade and Deputy Director of the Offices of the Economy, Finance and Industry ministries.

Mr. Thomas Courbe has served as Deputy Director of the Treasury since September 2015. From August 27, 2018, he succeeded Mr. Pascal Faure as directeur général des entreprises.

***

About Groupe Renault

Groupe Renault has been making cars since 1898. Today it is an international, multi-brand group combining the Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA brands. In 2017, it sold close to 3.76 million vehicles through 12,700 outlets in 134 countries. Groupe Renault employs more than 180,000 people and operates 36 manufacturing facilities worldwide.  To address the major technological challenges of the future and pursue profitable growth, Renault focuses on international development. It is harnessing complementary coverage across its five brands; electric vehicles; and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi. With its Formula 1 team, Renault is active in motorsport as a powerful force behind innovation, image and brand recognition.

