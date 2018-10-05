05/10/2018 13:46:00

Result of Meeting and of 2018 Realisation Opportunity

Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Result of Meeting and of 2018 Realisation Opportunity

London, October 5

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

(THE “Company”)

Results of the General Meeting held on Friday, 5 October 2018 and Result of the 2018 Realisation Opportunity

The Board is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the “for” total.  A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy. 

At the date of the General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 28,004,985.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company’s website at www.mitongroup.com/private/fund/miton-global-opportunities-plc

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

Following the approval of both resolutions by Shareholders at the General Meeting, the full amount of the Elected Shares (434,197) have been placed into the market by Numis at the Realisation Price of 272.43p.

Ongoing Timetable:

Election Settlement Date: cheques despatched and payments through CREST made and CREST

accounts settled

11 October 2018
Balancing share certificates despatchedweek commencing 15 October 2018

All times and dates in the expected timetable may be adjusted by the Company. Any material changes to the timetable will be notified via an RIS.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement will have the same meaning as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 10 September 2018 (the “Circular”).

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

Special Resolution

  1. THAT

    1. The draft Articles of Association produced to the meeting and signed by the Chairman of the meeting be adopted in substitution and to the exclusion of all previous articles of association, noting that the Financial Conduct Authority has not objected to the proposed changes to be made to the Articles of Association pursuant to this special resolution; and
    2. The terms of the proposed realisation opportunity described in the Circular to Shareholders to be effective as of the date of this meeting, are hereby approved and authorised and the Company’s authority to effect the realisation opportunity on the terms of the Agreement pursuant to this resolution shall expire on the earlier of the date falling 12 months from the date of this resolution or the date of the Company’s next annual general meeting.

4,041,967

99.91

3,500

0.09

4,075,630

30,163

Ordinary Resolution

2.        THAT the investment objective of the Company and, accordingly, the performance fee payable by the Company to Miton Trust Managers Limited in certain circumstances under the Management Agreement be amended as described in the Circular to Shareholders.

4,040,351

99.91

3,500

0.09

4,075,630

31,779

5 October 2018

For further information contact:

David Barron, Miton Group plc, 020 3714 1474

Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP – Company Secretary, 020 3709 8734

Nathan Brown, Numis Securities Limited – Corporate Broker, 020 7260 1426

