Lombard Capital PLC - Result of Meeting
London, October 5
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Lombard Capital plc announces that at the general meeting of the Company, held today, 5 October 2018, all resolutions were duly passed.
The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Brent Fitzpatrick
Tel: 07718 883813
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser:
Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited
Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021