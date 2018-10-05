Reverse split and change of ISIN for certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (362/18)

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:10 in below 3 certificates. The certificates will be traded under new ISIN codes with effect from October 10, 2018.
Short name:
BEAR EL X4 H
Current ISIN
SE001231141
Last day of trading with current ISIN code
October 9, 2018
New ISIN
SE0011762624
First day of trading with new ISIN code:
October 10, 2018
Terms:
Reversed split 1:10
Short name:
BEAR EL X2 H
Current ISIN
SE0003172840
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
October 9, 2018
New ISIN
SE0011762640
First day of trading with new ISIN code:
October 10, 2018
Terms:
Reversed split 1:10
Short name
BULL KAFFE X2 H
Current ISIN:
SE0003521913
Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
October 9, 2018
New ISIN
SE0011762657
First day of trading with new ISIN code:
October 10, 2018
Terms:
Reversed split 1:10
Unchanged order book ID:
For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.