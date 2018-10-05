REXEL : Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2018-09-30 303,988,899 Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 303,988,899 Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,223,226 (1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights. (2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

