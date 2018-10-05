Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Date
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
| 2018-09-30
303,988,899
| Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 303,988,899
| Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,223,226
(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
