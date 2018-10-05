05/10/2018 17:00:33

REXEL : Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights

Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date

Number of shares

Number of voting rights

2018-09-30

 

303,988,899

 

Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 303,988,899

 

Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,223,226

 

(1)  Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

(2)  Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

REXEL: Statement total number of shares and voting rights

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: REXEL via Globenewswire

