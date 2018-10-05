SERSTECH AB: Serstech receives orders of 1 MSEK

Serstech has received orders, valued at in total 1 MSEK, from US and European partners. The orders will be delivered and invoiced in October and contain both hardware and software.

"Since early this year, our main focus has been to build a professional, global distribution network. We are now seeing the initial results in the form of recurring orders from active partners, who are independently addressing the local markets", says Stefan Sandor, Serstech CEO.

Serstech AB (Publ.) Is required to publish the information in this press release under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on October 5 2018 at 08.45:00 AM.

For further information please contact:

Stefan Sandor,

CEO, Serstech AB

phone +46 739 60 60 67

e-mail: ss@serstech.com

or visit www.serstech.com

About Serstech AB

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identifications and has customers across the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organisations and United Nations. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech's solution. Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North and you find more information about the company at: www.serstech.com. Certified advisor to Serstech is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

