SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Access National Corporation to Union Bankshares Corporation is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased

Access National Corporation (“Access National” or the “Company”) (NASDAQGM: ANCX) stock prior to October 5, 2018.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Access National to Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQGS: UBSH). Under the terms of the transaction, Access National shareholders will receive 0.75 shares of Union common stock per share; based on Union’s closing price on October 4, 2018, this represents a value of approximately $29.19 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/access-national-corporation

 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Access National merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Access National breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Union is underpaying for Access National shares, thus unlawfully harming Access National shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

