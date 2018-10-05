05/10/2018 17:46:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: PVG OPK USAT TRCO MCHP COCP ABBV: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

  

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 6, 2018

Class Period: July 21, 2016 and September 6, 2018

Get additional information about PVG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pretium-resources-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

   

OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: September 26, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about OPK: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/opko-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

  

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQGM: USAT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 9, 2017 and September 10, 2018

Get additional information about USAT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/usa-technologies-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

   

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2018

Class Period: November 29, 2017 and July 16, 2018

Get additional information about TRCO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tribune-media-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

  

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

 

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. f/k/a BioZone Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

  

AbbVie Inc.  (NYSE: ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Class Period: October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

  

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

