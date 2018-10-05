Stillfront Group AB: MAU grew by 15% YoY

PRESS RELEASE

October 5, 2018

MAU grew by 15% YoY

Stillfront Group AB ("Stillfront") systematically works with improving the product portfolio to optimize performance and reward/risk. Among many things, Stillfront continuously monitors the number of active users of the online games on a monthly basis (MAU - Monthly Active User) and daily basis (DAU - Daily Active User).

During the third quarter of 2018, the average number of MAUs was 4,098,000. The number of DAUs was 954,000 on average during the quarter. The corresponding figures for the third quarter of 2017 were 3,576,000 and 911,000 DAUs (including Goodgame Studios). During the third quarter of 2018, the number of MAUs increased by 15%, and the number of DAUs increased by 5%, compared with the third quarter of 2017.

During the second quarter of 2018, the average number of MAUs was 4,237,000 and the average number of DAUs was 1,021,000. Thus, the third quarter 2018 showed a decrease of 3% regarding the number of MAUs and a decrease of 7% regarding the number of DAUs as compared with the second quarter of 2018.

"We continue to grow monthly active users, MAU, this quarter by 15% YoY. The numbers for the third quarter was affected by seasonality due to vacation periods in July and August. In the quarter we launched two new titles; BIG COMPANY: Skytopia and Vietnam War: Platoons. We also recently late in Q2 launched Empire Millennium War for browser. Altogether we have a bunch of new titles recently launched and I look forward to the development of them as well as upcoming releases going forward", comments Jörgen Larsson, CEO, Stillfront Group.

In total, the above numbers pertain to the 25 largest online games as ranked by revenues, i.e. Call of War, Supremacy 1914, Conflict of Nations, ManagerZone, DragonRealms, GemStone IV, SIEGE: Titan Wars, Tank Storm, Admiral, Nida Harb 3, Age of Lords, World at War, War and Peace: Civil War, Vietnam War: Platoons, eRepublik.com, Online Fussball Manager, Goodgame Poker, Legends of Honor, Goodgame Empire, EMPIRE: Four Kingdoms, Big Farm, BIG FARM: Mobile Harvest, EMPIRE: Millennium Wars (Mobile) and EMPIRE: Millennium Wars (Browser). The numbers for Goodgame Studios (acquired in January 2018) have been included historically to improve comparability.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Jörgen Larsson, CEO

Phone: +46 703 211 800

jorgen@stillfront.com

Sofia Wretman, IR, Stillfront

Phone: +46 70 811 64 30

E-mail: sofia@stillfront.com

ABOUT STILLFRONT

Stillfront is a group of independent creators, publishers and distributors of digital games - with a vision to become the leading group of indie game creators and publishers. Stillfront operates through nine near-autonomous subsidiaries: Bytro Labs in Germany, Coldwood Interactive in Sweden, Power Challenge in the UK and Sweden, Dorado Online Games in Malta, Simutronics in the United States, Babil Games in UAE and Jordan, eRepublik in Ireland and Romania, OFM Studios in Germany and Goodgame Studios in Germany. Stillfront's games are distributed globally. The main markets are Germany, the United States, France, UK and MENA. For further information, please visit www.stillfront.com.

SELECTED GAMES

Stillfront's portfolio includes games across multiple platforms. Unravel and Unravel Two are widely acclaimed console games developed by Coldwood in collaboration with Electronic Arts. Supremacy 1914 and Call of War are high-immersion war strategy games developed by Bytro Labs. ManagerZone is a sports management strategy game launched in 2001. DragonRealms and GemStone IV are MUD-style games with a very loyal player base. Siege: Titan Wars(TM) is a popular mobile game developed by Simutronics. Nida Harb III and Admiral are mobile strategy games with very strong player bases, which are published by Babil Games. World at War: WW2 and War and Peace: Civil War are a successful mobile strategy games developed and published by eRepublik Labs. Online Fussball Manager is a leading sports management game. EMPIRE and BIG FARM are major brands operated by Goodgame Studios.

Nasdaq First North Ticker Symbol: SF

Certified Adviser: Avanza Bank, phone +46 8 409 421 20

This information is information that Stillfront Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CEST on Oct 5, 2018.

