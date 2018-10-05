05/10/2018 12:00:00

T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

Related content
03 Oct - 
T2 Biosystems Announces Customer Presentations at Octob..
26 Sep - 
New Data Suggests T2 Biosystems’ T2Lyme™ Panel is More ..
10 Sep - 
T2 Biosystems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor C..

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, announced today that on October 2, 2018 it issued inducement awards to four new employees.   

These awards were made under T2 Biosystems’ Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"), which was adopted by the company’s Board of Directors on March 1, 2018 and provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of T2 Biosystems. The inducement awards consist of options to purchase 16,500 shares of T2 Biosystems common stock and have a ten-year term. The exercise price of the options is $6.82, which was the per-share closing price of T2 Biosystems common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 2, 2018. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s date of hire and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. The award was approved by the independent compensation committee of T2 Biosystems’ board of directors and was granted as an inducement material to the new employee entering into employment with T2 Biosystems in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).   

About T2 Biosystems:

T2 Biosystems, a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical diagnostic products for critical unmet needs in healthcare, is dedicated to improving patient care and reducing the cost of care by helping clinicians effectively treat patients faster than ever before. T2 Biosystems’ products include the T2Dx® Instrument, T2Candida® Panel, and T2Bacteria® Panel and are powered by the proprietary T2 Magnetic Resonance (T2MR®) technology. T2 Biosystems has an active pipeline of future products, including products for the detection of additional species and antibiotic resistance markers of sepsis pathogens, and tests for Lyme disease.  

Media Contact:

Gina Kent, Vault Communications

gkent@vaultcommunications.com

610-455-2763

Investor Contact:

Matthew Clawson, W2O Group

mclawson@w2ogroup.com

949-370-8500

T2Biosystems_Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:00 TTOO
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
03 Oct TTOO
T2 Biosystems Announces Customer Presentations at October Conferences
26 Sep TTOO
New Data Suggests T2 Biosystems’ T2Lyme™ Panel is More Accurate than Other Diagnostics for Identifying Borrelia Infections for Patients Suspected of Having Early Lyme Disease
10 Sep TTOO
T2 Biosystems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
07 Sep TTOO
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
06 Aug TTOO
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards
02 Aug TTOO
T2 Biosystems Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
24 Jul TTOO
T2 Biosystems to Participate in Two Upcoming Conferences
20 Jul TTOO
T2 Biosystems Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Release and Conference Call Date
09 Jul TTOO
T2 Biosystems Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
Paratek Announces Acceptance of European Marketing Authorization Application for Oral and Intravenous Omadacycline
3
MediciNova Announces FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to MN-166 (ibudilast) for Glioblastoma
4
Last Chance to Register: Beyond Celiac Global Webinar
5
DMG Blockchain to Develop Blockchain Solutions for Global Supply Chain Management

Related stock quotes

T2 Biosystems Inc 6.530 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:15
Veritas Signs MOU with Leader in Puerto Rico’s Medicinal Cannabis Market
13:15
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within EQT, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare Realty Trust, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, The Hartford Financial Services Group, and Ryder System — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growt
13:12
NATIXIS :Number of shares and voting rights at September 30, 2018
13:10
Histogenics Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
13:05
Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details
13:00
CTD Holdings Establishes Second Clinical Trial Site for US Phase I Clinical Study of Trappsol® Cyclo™ for Treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
13:00
US Payments Forum November Member Meeting to Cover EMV Chip Implementation, Emerging Authentication Standards and the Future of Payment Cards
13:00
IPG Photonics Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
13:00
Albertsons Companies Pharmacies Release Online Education Tools with Aim to Vaccinate 1.5 Million People This Flu Season

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 October 2018 13:34:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-05 14:34:46 - 2018-10-05 13:34:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY