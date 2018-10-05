05/10/2018 07:00:13

Terveystalo Plc: The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority applies for an extension for investigating the transaction between Terveystalo and Attendo

Terveystalo Plc ("Terveystalo") has on 17 May 2018 signed an agreement to acquire the Finnish healthcare operations of Attendo AB (publ) ("Attendo") (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was announced in Terveystalo's stock exchange release of 17 May 2018. The completion of the Transaction is subject to the approval by the competition authority. 

The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (the "FCCA") investigations concerning the Transaction between Terveystalo and Attendo's Finnish healthcare business are still pending and the FCCA has today applied for an extension to the investigations from the Finnish Market Court until 14 December 2018. Should the Finnish Market Court grant the applied extension and the FCCA approve the Transaction during such extension, the completion of the Transaction is still expected to take place within the previously estimated timetable for the completion of the Transaction at the end of 2018, irrespective of the possible extension period.

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is a listed company on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. Terveystalo is the largest healthcare service company in Finland with net sales and network. The company offers versatile primary and secondary health care services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. The nationwide network covers 180 locations across Finland, complemented by 24/7 digital services.

In 2017, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers and approximately 3.3 million doctor visits. Nearly 9,000 healthcare professionals work in Terveystalo, about half of whom are private practitioners. Terveystalo's services carry the Key Flag symbol and the company is a member of the Association for Finnish Work. www.terveystalo.com

