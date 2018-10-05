05/10/2018 15:27:30

THL Credit Announces Redemption of 6.75% Notes due 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) (“THL Credit”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 6.75% Notes due 2021 (the “2021 Notes”), at a redemption price of 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the 2021 Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption, November 5, 2018.

The redemption of the 2021 Notes will be funded using the net proceeds from THL Credit’s recently completed public offering of $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% Notes due 2023.

The 2021 Notes are currently traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TCRX” (CUSIP No. 872438 205).

As specified in the notice of redemption relating to the redemption of the 2021 Notes, payment of the redemption price will be made upon the presentation and surrender of the 2021 Notes for redemption to the paying agent, U.S. Bank, Corporate Trust Services, by hand or mail (including overnight mail) at 111 Fillmore Avenue E, St. Paul, MN 55107. 

ABOUT THL CREDIT

THL Credit is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. THL Credit’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through directly originated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, THL Credit also makes second lien, subordinated, or mezzanine debt investments, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities and direct equity co-investments. THL Credit targets investments primarily in middle market companies with annual EBITDA generally between $5 million and $25 million that require capital for growth and acquisitions. THL Credit is headquartered in Boston, with additional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and New York. THL Credit’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC, an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

ABOUT THL CREDIT ADVISORS LLC

THL Credit Advisors LLC (“THL Credit Advisors”) is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds.  THL Credit Advisors maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by THL Credit concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described in THL Credit’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. THL Credit undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

THL Credit, Inc.

Terry Olson

617-790-6010

Media Contact:

Stanton

Doug Allen

(646) 502-3530

dallen@stantonprm.com

