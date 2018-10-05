05/10/2018 10:12:00

Transaction in Own Shares

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it purchased yesterday the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 20thSeptember 2016.

Date of Purchase4 October 2018
Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each500
Highest price paid per share950.000
Lowest price paid per share950.000
Volume weighted average price paid per share950.000

The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,572,093 ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,545,793 ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,026,300. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

0208 996 2073

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 4 October 2018

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

950.000500

Individual Transactions:

      

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

50095013:41:47XLON

------End-----

Post comment

