PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, October 5
Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares
Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.
|Date of purchase:
|5 October 2018
|Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):
|163,248
|Highest price paid per share (pence):
|26.9000
|Lowest price paid per share (pence):
|26.5500
|Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):
|26.8298
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,461,356 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,405,461,356 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
RICHARD MALONEY
COMPANY SECRETARY
05 OCTOBER 2018
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price
(pence per share)
Time of transaction
Trading venue
70
26.80
16:26:44
London Stock Exchange
1050
26.80
16:25:53
London Stock Exchange
3022
26.85
16:21:46
London Stock Exchange
3190
26.85
16:21:46
London Stock Exchange
2772
26.85
16:21:46
London Stock Exchange
712
26.85
16:09:49
London Stock Exchange
21288
26.85
16:09:49
London Stock Exchange
3284
26.85
16:08:26
London Stock Exchange
2893
26.85
16:08:26
London Stock Exchange
6281
26.85
16:08:26
London Stock Exchange
2907
26.85
16:08:24
London Stock Exchange
12100
26.85
16:05:01
London Stock Exchange
557
26.75
15:34:18
London Stock Exchange
1697
26.75
15:34:12
London Stock Exchange
1094
26.75
15:34:12
London Stock Exchange
2952
26.80
14:33:23
London Stock Exchange
2956
26.80
14:16:00
London Stock Exchange
2976
26.85
14:15:04
London Stock Exchange
2714
26.80
12:03:21
London Stock Exchange
338
26.80
12:03:20
London Stock Exchange
2889
26.80
11:59:48
London Stock Exchange
3571
26.80
11:52:52
London Stock Exchange
3103
26.85
11:41:24
London Stock Exchange
3458
26.85
11:41:18
London Stock Exchange
3285
26.90
11:30:18
London Stock Exchange
3008
26.90
11:30:18
London Stock Exchange
5755
26.90
11:30:18
London Stock Exchange
3817
26.90
11:17:53
London Stock Exchange
8200
26.90
11:12:10
London Stock Exchange
2220
26.90
11:10:25
London Stock Exchange
413
26.90
11:10:25
London Stock Exchange
606
26.70
10:43:04
London Stock Exchange
6322
26.70
10:43:04
London Stock Exchange
2809
26.80
10:18:14
London Stock Exchange
5736
26.80
10:18:14
London Stock Exchange
2913
26.80
09:38:23
London Stock Exchange
3370
26.55
09:07:10
London Stock Exchange
2813
26.55
09:04:23
London Stock Exchange
138
26.80
09:00:56
London Stock Exchange
2913
26.80
09:00:55
London Stock Exchange
1646
26.80
08:49:32
London Stock Exchange
1154
26.80
08:42:18
London Stock Exchange
1646
26.80
08:42:17
London Stock Exchange
1200
26.80
08:37:26
London Stock Exchange
1646
26.80
08:37:24
London Stock Exchange
1181
26.90
08:34:30
London Stock Exchange
1637
26.90
08:34:30
London Stock Exchange
2939
26.90
08:32:07
London Stock Exchange
467
26.90
08:29:42
London Stock Exchange
6363
26.90
08:29:42
London Stock Exchange
1177
26.75
08:07:31
London Stock Exchange
-ends-