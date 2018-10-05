Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange. Date of purchase: 5 October 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 163,248 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.9000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.5500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.8298

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,461,356 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,405,461,356 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

05 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price (pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 70 26.80 16:26:44 London Stock Exchange 1050 26.80 16:25:53 London Stock Exchange 3022 26.85 16:21:46 London Stock Exchange 3190 26.85 16:21:46 London Stock Exchange 2772 26.85 16:21:46 London Stock Exchange 712 26.85 16:09:49 London Stock Exchange 21288 26.85 16:09:49 London Stock Exchange 3284 26.85 16:08:26 London Stock Exchange 2893 26.85 16:08:26 London Stock Exchange 6281 26.85 16:08:26 London Stock Exchange 2907 26.85 16:08:24 London Stock Exchange 12100 26.85 16:05:01 London Stock Exchange 557 26.75 15:34:18 London Stock Exchange 1697 26.75 15:34:12 London Stock Exchange 1094 26.75 15:34:12 London Stock Exchange 2952 26.80 14:33:23 London Stock Exchange 2956 26.80 14:16:00 London Stock Exchange 2976 26.85 14:15:04 London Stock Exchange 2714 26.80 12:03:21 London Stock Exchange 338 26.80 12:03:20 London Stock Exchange 2889 26.80 11:59:48 London Stock Exchange 3571 26.80 11:52:52 London Stock Exchange 3103 26.85 11:41:24 London Stock Exchange 3458 26.85 11:41:18 London Stock Exchange 3285 26.90 11:30:18 London Stock Exchange 3008 26.90 11:30:18 London Stock Exchange 5755 26.90 11:30:18 London Stock Exchange 3817 26.90 11:17:53 London Stock Exchange 8200 26.90 11:12:10 London Stock Exchange 2220 26.90 11:10:25 London Stock Exchange 413 26.90 11:10:25 London Stock Exchange 606 26.70 10:43:04 London Stock Exchange 6322 26.70 10:43:04 London Stock Exchange 2809 26.80 10:18:14 London Stock Exchange 5736 26.80 10:18:14 London Stock Exchange 2913 26.80 09:38:23 London Stock Exchange 3370 26.55 09:07:10 London Stock Exchange 2813 26.55 09:04:23 London Stock Exchange 138 26.80 09:00:56 London Stock Exchange 2913 26.80 09:00:55 London Stock Exchange 1646 26.80 08:49:32 London Stock Exchange 1154 26.80 08:42:18 London Stock Exchange 1646 26.80 08:42:17 London Stock Exchange 1200 26.80 08:37:26 London Stock Exchange 1646 26.80 08:37:24 London Stock Exchange 1181 26.90 08:34:30 London Stock Exchange 1637 26.90 08:34:30 London Stock Exchange 2939 26.90 08:32:07 London Stock Exchange 467 26.90 08:29:42 London Stock Exchange 6363 26.90 08:29:42 London Stock Exchange 1177 26.75 08:07:31 London Stock Exchange

