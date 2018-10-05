05/10/2018 17:16:00

Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, October 5

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:5 October 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):163,248
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.9000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.5500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               26.8298

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,405,461,356 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,405,461,356 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

05 OCTOBER 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

70

26.80

16:26:44

London Stock Exchange

1050

26.80

16:25:53

London Stock Exchange

3022

26.85

16:21:46

London Stock Exchange

3190

26.85

16:21:46

London Stock Exchange

2772

26.85

16:21:46

London Stock Exchange

712

26.85

16:09:49

London Stock Exchange

21288

26.85

16:09:49

London Stock Exchange

3284

26.85

16:08:26

London Stock Exchange

2893

26.85

16:08:26

London Stock Exchange

6281

26.85

16:08:26

London Stock Exchange

2907

26.85

16:08:24

London Stock Exchange

12100

26.85

16:05:01

London Stock Exchange

557

26.75

15:34:18

London Stock Exchange

1697

26.75

15:34:12

London Stock Exchange

1094

26.75

15:34:12

London Stock Exchange

2952

26.80

14:33:23

London Stock Exchange

2956

26.80

14:16:00

London Stock Exchange

2976

26.85

14:15:04

London Stock Exchange

2714

26.80

12:03:21

London Stock Exchange

338

26.80

12:03:20

London Stock Exchange

2889

26.80

11:59:48

London Stock Exchange

3571

26.80

11:52:52

London Stock Exchange

3103

26.85

11:41:24

London Stock Exchange

3458

26.85

11:41:18

London Stock Exchange

3285

26.90

11:30:18

London Stock Exchange

3008

26.90

11:30:18

London Stock Exchange

5755

26.90

11:30:18

London Stock Exchange

3817

26.90

11:17:53

London Stock Exchange

8200

26.90

11:12:10

London Stock Exchange

2220

26.90

11:10:25

London Stock Exchange

413

26.90

11:10:25

London Stock Exchange

606

26.70

10:43:04

London Stock Exchange

6322

26.70

10:43:04

London Stock Exchange

2809

26.80

10:18:14

London Stock Exchange

5736

26.80

10:18:14

London Stock Exchange

2913

26.80

09:38:23

London Stock Exchange

3370

26.55

09:07:10

London Stock Exchange

2813

26.55

09:04:23

London Stock Exchange

138

26.80

09:00:56

London Stock Exchange

2913

26.80

09:00:55

London Stock Exchange

1646

26.80

08:49:32

London Stock Exchange

1154

26.80

08:42:18

London Stock Exchange

1646

26.80

08:42:17

London Stock Exchange

1200

26.80

08:37:26

London Stock Exchange

1646

26.80

08:37:24

London Stock Exchange

1181

26.90

08:34:30

London Stock Exchange

1637

26.90

08:34:30

London Stock Exchange

2939

26.90

08:32:07

London Stock Exchange

467

26.90

08:29:42

London Stock Exchange

6363

26.90

08:29:42

London Stock Exchange

1177

26.75

08:07:31

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

