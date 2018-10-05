05/10/2018 12:32:19

Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders agree to proposed return of capital

's-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 5 October 2018

At an Extraordinary General Meeting held in the city of 's-Hertogenbosch, Van Lanschot Kempen's shareholders today approved the proposed return of capital in the amount of €1.50 per share, as announced on 22 August 2018.

Van Lanschot Kempen has the intention to return a total of over €60 million in capital in December 2018, subject to the legally prescribed period applicable to a capital return such as this. The capital return will be charged to the share premium reserve available for distribution and will therefore be exempt from Dutch dividend tax. Total share capital in issue will be unchanged and the CET1 ratio will remain well ahead of Van Lanschot Kempen's capital objective of 15-17% even after the return of capital.

Karl Guha, CEO: 'We are very happy that our strong capital position enabled us to put this proposal to our shareholders. Our aim is to return at least €250 million to shareholders in the period up to and including 2020. After this capital return of over €60 million we will have realised around €210 million of this.'

Frans Blom appointed in Supervisory Board Van Lanschot Kempen

At today's meeting the shareholders also agreed on the proposed nomination of Frans Blom (1962) to the Supervisory Board.

Willy Duron, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: 'We are very pleased that Frans Blom will join the Supervisory Board. He has extensive experience in setting up and implementing growth strategies and change processes within organisations and has in-depth knowledge of the financial sector. His knowledge and competencies are a good addition to the Supervisory Board.'

Proposed dates related to capital return:

Ex-date                      17 December 2018

Record date               18 December 2018

Payment date            19 December 2018

About Van Lanschot Kempen

Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial services company with a history dating back to 1737.

