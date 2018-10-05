VPR Brands Showcasing its GOLDLINE Hemp Brand at NACS Expo in Las Vegas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC PINK: VPRB), a market leader specializing in accessories and vaporizers for essential oils, cannabis concentrates and extracts as well as cannabidiol (CBD), will be debuting its premium GOLDLINE Hemp based products at the NACS expo in booth N235 being held in Las Vegas October 8th-10th.

We have formulated GOLDLINE Hemp only products without CBD especially for the convenience store market segment. The NACS expo will be prohibiting the sale or display of any CBD products or products containing CBD at the event. Although NACS take no position on the legality of CBD its policy prohibits the display, exhibiting or advertisement of any products that violate or that could be perceived as violating any applicable federal, state or local laws and such products are not permitted to be exhibited or displayed at NACS events, nor may they be advertised in related publications or media.

Our GOLDLINE Hemp Gummies advertisement has been approved and was published in the NACS show magazine and online digital advertising. We will also have a full HEMP only based product line at NACS and we are excited to be able to participate. See www.goldlinehemp.com for more information.

“Unfortunately for the CBD community NACS has taken the position not to allow CBD products and many companies will not be able to show or advertise at the Expo. This may also influence retailers to think twice about carrying products containing CBD. Thankfully we have an alternative product line which contains no CBD. Although we don’t necessarily agree with the policy we of course see the opportunity in being one of few who will be allowed to display and sell our non CBD products at the Expo," says Kevin Frija CEO of VPR Brands.

“CBD and Hemp product categories are one of the fastest growing within the market as more research and studies come out about their benefits. Our Hemp line that does not contain CBD will allow for wholesale and distribution customers who are not yet ready for CBD products but want to take advantage of this rapidly expanding product class. The NACS show is the perfect trade show to debut GOLDLINE HEMP to convenience store retailers.”

ABOUT THE NACS EXPO:

The National Association of Convenience Stores NACS Expo Draws more than 24,000 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 154,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 2,100 retailer and 1,750 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

ABOUT GOLDLINE:

Gold Line combines premium ingredients and extracts coupled with the newest in technology to achieve the ultimate selection of Cannabidiol CBD and Hemp products available anywhere. The product range is designed for a wide variety of consumers featuring edibles such as gummies and pure honey stix, tinctures, pre-rolled flower, vapables and creams. For more information please visit www.cbdgoldline.com

ABOUT HONEYSTICK:

HONEYSTICK is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Ripper, the honey stick teams works with a vast network of growers, extractors, and industry figures to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. Honey Stick sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at https://www.vapehoneystick.com

ABOUT VPR BRANDS, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company, whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices which deliver nicotine and or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

