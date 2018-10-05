WestRock Honored with 31 Design of the Times Awards for Excellence in Merchandising Displays

ATLANTA, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized at the Path to Purchase Design of the Times Awards with 31 awards for excellence in merchandising solutions — the most of any entrant for the second year in row. The company’s awards include a platinum award for Harry’s Dude and Dog endcap.

The Design of the Times competition celebrates in-store displays and digital activations and recognizes their role in any successful shopper marketing initiative. The competition is sponsored by the Path to Purchase Institute, a global member community that champions shopper-centric thinking and practice that help define the ongoing evolution of consumer marketing and the overall shopping experience.

“At WestRock, we know packaging and merchandising are key elements to shoppers’ path to purchase in today’s crowded retail landscape,” said Pete Durette, president of Enterprise Solutions & Strategy for WestRock. “These awards represent our innovative, insights-driven solutions, and the recognition is a testament to the value we provide our customers every day.”

WestRock earned one platinum, 11 gold, 14 silver and five bronze awards for a range of displays. A complete list is included below and images can be viewed here.

Platinum (1)

Harry's Dude and Dog Endcap

Gold

(11)

Beauty and The Beast Live Action Walmart WOW

Coco Walmart WOW

The Coca-Cola Co. Interceptor

The Coca-Cola Co. Contour Bottle with Motorized Header

Crest® Detoxify Floorstand

Crest® Detoxify Launch

Harry's Dude and Dog Endcap

Neutrogena® DeepClean Floorstand

Neutrogena® Wipes Endcap

Olay JFM Whips Mixed 12-Piece 30-Inch Tray

Sun Bum Target Endcap

Silver (14)

AT&T® and Cricket Wireless Dual Branded Floorstand

The Coca-Cola Co. Imports and Origins Display

ChapStick® Slurpee

Colgate® Save the Water Pallet Display

Elmer's Slime Table

Herbal Essences® Bottle Floorstand

Hershey’s Easter Egg Modular Half-Pallet Display

Office Depot® Three-Sided Pallet

Olay Mixed Whips 12 Piece Skinny Tower

Newell Brands/3M Office Depot Two-Sided Floorstand

Pantene Premium Foam Floorstand

Sphero Cars Display

Target Back to School Semi Circle Endcap

Vernors Ginger Ale Lighthouse Floorstand

Bronze (5)

The Coca-Cola Co. Patriot Lobby Wall

Black Lotus

Crush Halloween Dump Bin

Diet Coke Slim Can Contour Rack for Target

Head & Shoulders® Helix Floorstand

WestRock is a leading point-of-purchase display business in the United States, offering differentiated merchandising solutions that optimize the effectiveness and efficiency of top retailers’ and brand marketers’ promotional supply chains.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com .

CONTACT:

Investors:

James Armstrong, 470-328-6327

Vice President, Investor Relations

james.armstrong@westrock.com

John Stakel, 678-291-7901

Senior Vice President – Treasurer

John.stakel@westrock.com

Media:

John Pensec, 470-328-6397

Director, Corporate Communications

mediainquiries@westrock.com