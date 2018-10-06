Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TGTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG Therapeutics was involved in cleaning data collected from its UNITY-CLL study and was therefore able to gain an understanding of the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) due to the data cleaning, TG Therapeutics knew the UNITY-CLL study had failed to meet its stated goal and therefore knew it would be unable to seek accelerated approval; (3) as a result of the foregoing, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 3, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

