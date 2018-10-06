06/10/2018 01:00:00

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)

Related content
05 Oct - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Acti..
04 Oct - 
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Laws..
28 Sep - 
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor C..

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (“TG Therapeutics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TGTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TG Therapeutics securities between June 4, 2018 through September 25, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TG Therapeutics was involved in cleaning data collected from its UNITY-CLL study and was therefore able to gain an understanding of the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) due to the data cleaning, TG Therapeutics knew the UNITY-CLL study had failed to meet its stated goal and therefore knew it would be unable to seek accelerated approval; (3) as a result of the foregoing, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the December 3, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:00 TGTX
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
05 Oct TGTX
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) and Encourages TGTX Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Oct TGTX
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TGTX
28 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
26 Sep TGTX
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of TG Therapeutics, Inc.
26 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Final Phase 2 Multiple Sclerosis Data Accepted for Oral Presentation at the Upcoming 34th Congress of ECTRIMS
25 Sep TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Update Regarding UNITY-CLL Phase 3 Trial
15 Aug TGTX
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Allegiance Bancshares, TG Therapeutics, JELD-WEN Holding, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Bryn Mawr Bank, and Surmodics — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
07 Aug TGTX
TG Therapeutics Announces Completion of Target Enrollment in the ULTIMATE Phase 3 Trials in Multiple Sclerosis

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Oct - Total voting rights
24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Announces FDA Approval of Accelerated IXIARO® Vaccination Schedule
2
Innovative Biological Tracking Software to Optimize Animal Disease Research at Kruger National Park
3
Digital Asset Monetary Network Engages Firm to Showcase Crowdfunding Portals and Issuers
4
Yara secures 100% of Galvani minority interests including Salitre phosphate project
5
Electric vehicles and use of wireless EV charging shows the promising future in automobile industry and to Witness a CAGR of 51.62% during 2017 – 2023

Related stock quotes

TG Therapeutics Inc 5.420 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Chegg, Inc. (CHGG)
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
00:59
Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Progress Report
00:38
CenterPoint Energy and Vectren merger receives FERC approval
00:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Access National Corporation (ANCX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ANCX Investors to Contact the Firm
05 Oct
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ampio, Microchip Technology, Chegg, and Alnylam and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05 Oct
NW Natural Holdings Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Tuesday, November 6
05 Oct
LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Cronos Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm
05 Oct
Wintrust Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2018 Earnings Release Schedule

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 October 2018 02:03:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-10-06 03:03:44 - 2018-10-06 02:03:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY