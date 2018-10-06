06/10/2018 17:31:51

Health Needs Spike for Survivors of Indonesia’s Earthquake and Tsunami

Millwood, VA, Oct. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Project HOPE says serious health needs are increasing daily as survivors try to come to grips with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake and tsunami in Indonesia that claimed over 1,580 lives and left tens of thousands displaced.

Project HOPE’s medical team was among the first aid groups to bring medicines and supplies to Palu after the disaster struck Central Suwalesi last week.  The team is now caring for dozens of patients daily at the Dolo Community Health Center (Puskesmas Induk Dolo) on the southern outskirts of Palu City.  

“Many people we see are still in shock and struggling,” said Dr. Alia Budi of Project HOPE’s Emergency Response Team. “We’re also seeing a lot of upper respiratory tract infections and hypertension. Our medical team is here to help ease this burden and give people an opportunity to talk, address their health concerns and receive much needed medicines,” she added.

Doctors and nurses with the global health and humanitarian relief organization are venturing into neighboring villages that were seriously damaged by the disaster to inform people that health care is available.  Patients received care for infections, treatment for existing wounds and new injuries, and serious cases including stroke were referred to a hospital. 

“People with existing chronic diseases like diabetes, hypertension or asthma are especially at risk in this situation because many will have lost their medications when their homes were destroyed,” said Dr. Budi.

The crisis is being exacerbated because local health care workers are, like their patients, dealing with trauma and displacement. At the Dolo clinic, only two of the 82 staff members reported for work earlier this week.  Their whereabouts are still uncertain. 

“We see this situation constantly in disasters.  Health care workers are not immune to fatalities, injury and post-traumatic stress that are inflicted on families in crises like this. They need our support as much as anyone else here,” said Dr. Budi.

Project HOPE plans to deploy additional medical volunteers from other parts of Indonesia with varying disciplines. 

Project HOPE has a long history of health programming in Indonesia.  The NGO deployed more than 200 medical volunteers to help in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami, and donated more than $7 million in medicines and supplies.  Ongoing programming today focuses on improving maternal and child health.  Project HOPE has responded to almost every major disaster worldwide since 2004.

About Project HOPE

Founded in 1958, Project HOPE is a leader in global health and humanitarian relief programs. An international nonprofit organization, we are committed to transforming lives and uplifting communities by empowering health care workers to teach and deliver innovative, lifesaving solutions, every day and in times of crisis. With programs in 25 countries, we work at the epicenter of today’s greatest health challenges including infectious and noncommunicable diseases; disasters and health crises; maternal, neonatal and child health; and the policies that impact how health care is delivered.  Learn more at www.projecthope.org.

To support Project HOPE’s Indonesia tsunami response, please visit 

projecthope.org/indonesia

Attachments

  • Project HOPE in Palu, Indonesia

    • Geraldine Carroll

    Project HOPE

    540-257-3746

    gcarroll@projecthope.org

    Project HOPE's emergency responders supporting survivors in Indonesia

    Health needs increasing daily in the aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami

    HOPE_logo.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    05 Oct
    DANSKE
    6212 var cyklet ned i banken for at hæve hans invalidepension. Vel ankommen til banken, stiller 6212..
    35
    03 Oct
    VWS
    Ingen banker har villet udtale ordet Hedgefonde, som en af aarsagerne til det vanvittige fald i kurs..
    24
    12:49
    VWS
        Pris-pres og EBIT marginer er jo de store diskussionspunkter i øjeblikket og hvor meget vil det ..
    22
    02 Oct
    VELO
      Sidste gang vi ventede på en FDA-godkendelse, men kun fik en begrænset, var kursen over 2, og denn..
    20
    01 Oct
    VWS
    Samtidig med JP Morgan sænker kursmaalet paa Vestas til 450 fra 500, storsælger shortsgribbene her t..
    17
    04 Oct
    DANSKE
    Der er tonsvis af penge som ryger rundt i verden udenfor ejernes nationalstater. Også penge som ikke..
    14
    01 Oct
    PNDORA
    Victoria Hart's presentation on Pandora A/S at the Kase Learning conf on short selling, 5/3/18 https..
    13
    30 Sep
    VELO
    Veloxis beviste i 2013 at den på 9 måneder steg fra 0,55 til 1,73....   Historien om ansøgningen i F..
    13
    05 Oct
    VWS
    Han påstår nok at han rammer alle sine investeringer i bunden og sælger med mange hundrede procent g..
    11
    04 Oct
    OMXC25
    Arnold har sendt en besked til alle, der er utilfredse med short-salg og giver det skylden for tab f..
    11

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Oct - Appointment of Group Finance Director
    04 Oct - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Oct - Total voting rights
    24 Sep - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Fenner Valley Water Authority and Cadiz Inc. Establish $5 Million Fund for Water Quality Investments in Disadvantaged Communities
    2
    Benchmark’s Gold and Silver Project Exhibits Porphyry Style Geological Potential in the Golden Triangle
    3
    Sandfire Resources America Inc.: Black Butte Copper Progress Report
    4
    Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)
    5
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Access National Corporation (ANCX) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ANCX Investors to Contact the Firm

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    18:00
    PI OCT. 9 NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Impinj, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – PI
    17:31
    Health Needs Spike for Survivors of Indonesia’s Earthquake and Tsunami
    17:00
    ZN OCT. 9 DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. of Important Deadline in Class Action – ZN
    16:00
    Larson Electronics Releases Explosion Proof Fire Alarm Enclosure
    15:17
    Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – ALNY
    15:00
    Rosen Law Firm Reminds LogMeIn, Inc. Investors of Important Oct. 19 Deadline in First Filed Case – LOGM
    14:05
    Loxo Oncology Announces LOXO-292 Durability Update in Patients with RET-Mutant Medullary Thyroid Cancer and RET Fusion-Positive Thyroid Cancer from LIBRETTO-001 at the 88th Annual Meeting of the American Thyroid Association
    12:30
    New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Presented at Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society Demonstrate Benefits in Treating Presymptomatic Infants with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
    10:08
    Test Message

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    06 October 2018 18:36:32
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181005.3 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-10-06 19:36:32 - 2018-10-06 18:36:32 - 1000 - Website: OKAY